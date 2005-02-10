New Digital Eyewitness’ Media Storage Option from Kustom Signals

For Immediate Release- April 6, 2004

Lenexa, KS - As part of a continuous improvement program to meet varied customer needs, Kustom Signals

introduces a new Digital Eyewitness configuration.

As an alternative to our environmentally-controlled trunk-mounted vault, we now offer a stand-alone media storage device and an electronics interface compartment.

The digital media box is mounted in the vehicle’s cab, saving trunk space and offers the convenience of accessing the DVD-RAM disk or Removable Hard Drive media from the passenger compartment. This lightweight, durable, no maintenance media enclosure is shock and vibration resistant.

The electronics interface compartment contains the system’s main electronics. Requiring no environmental control, this compact enclosure can be mounted anywhere in the vehicle including a crowded trunk.

For more than 30 years, Kustom Signals, Inc. has been a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of mobile video, radar, laser, and speed monitoring/message sign trailers. For more information call 1-800-458-7866 or visit www.kustomsignals.com