USAT is Authorized Nationwide for Toughbook Arbitrator Camera Installs

Chapel Hill, NC. USAT Corp., a mobility systems integrator, is proud to announce that Panasonic has authorized their organization for nationwide installs of the Toughbook Arbitrator in-car camera, wireless microphone, and mobile video recorder system. The Panasonic Toughbook Arbitrator is a rugged, fully-integrated mobile digital video recorder and in-car video camera. USAT Corp. is one of the very few systems integrators in the USA to be designated as AV-TP3 authorized by Panasonic as a Toughbook Arbitrator Reseller, In-Car Camera Installer, and Back-End Software Implementation Partner.

USAT Corp. was certified on the basis of both their excellent wireless network engineering credentials, and for their industry-recognized in-car installation capabilities. After three intensive training sessions over the last six months, which included on-site training with Insight Video Net--the middleware software solution provider--USAT Corp. commenced performing Toughbook Arbitrator installations in early June. Mobile video recording systems in police patrol vehicles are becoming standard equipment for many law enforcement agencies. As many police departments make the transition to digital in-car camera systems, USAT Corp. aims to be their Panasonic Toughbook Arbitrator installation partner of choice. As a benefit to their clients, USAT Corp. has added a content-rich Panasonic Toughbook Arbitrator section to their website, which includes information on the benefits of in-car video systems, and also provides resources to police departments that facilitate writing grants to obtain mobile in-car cameras. For more information, please visit www.usatcorp.com/Products/panasonic_video.asp

About USAT Corp.

USAT (www.usatcorp.com) is a mobility systems integrator dedicated to maximizing the uptime of employees working outside of the conventional office setting. A full-service technology partner, USAT can procure, implement and support the components needed for wide-area Remote Asset Management (RAM) initiatives. USAT makes it a priority to provide technology solutions built on durable, industry-tested hardware and reliable middleware applications. USAT has built a reputation on the quality of two pillars of our service: 1. USAT’s expert team of on-site installations technicians, who routinely handle technology upfits in large vehicle fleets; and 2. USAT’s wireless data network expertise and in-house wireless provisioning abilities. USAT also offers clients customized IT support and roll-out logistics services focused on helping companies successfully manage a large deployment of computer technology in the field.