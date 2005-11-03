WatchGuard Video Announces Production Shipping of the DV-1

Plano, TX - WatchGuard Video announced today the completion of the design and testing phases of its DVD-Video based digital in-car video system known as the DV-1. Culminating more than three years of product development by over twenty engineers, programmers, and scientists, full production of the DV-1 began a few weeks ago with the first systems being slated to ship to law enforcement agencies beginning October 21.

WatchGuard introduced the revolutionary concept of its digital police in-car video system at the 2004 IACP conference to much acclaim. One of its strongest selling points has been that the DV-1 records onto re-writable DVD-Video discs that play on regular DVD players without the need for any back-office equipment to transfer the evidence to a media that can be presented in court.

Gary Seagraves, the Vice President of Operations for WatchGuard Video, cautioned, “With a long list of waiting customers and nearly 400 agencies already requesting demonstration units, it will take us nearly two months just to fill all of our back orders.”

WatchGuard Video C.E.O. Robert Vanman, a former owner of Applied Concepts/Stalker Radar said, “We are so excited to have reached this important milestone in our organization. We can confidently deliver this revolutionary product to our long list of anxious customers. The beauty of this technology is that it is extremely simple for our customers to understand and use. As a manufacturer, the challenge has been the complexity involved in developing in such a compact platform. Unlike most other digital systems on the market, the DV-1 doesn’t rely on bulky, trunk mounted, personal computing equipment to function.”

The WatchGuard DV-1 is manufactured in the company's modern 18,300 square foot facility in Plano, TX.