Kawasaki Concours™14 ABS Law Enforcement Motorcycle Program

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is offering the Concours™ 14 ABS Police motorcycle to U.S. law enforcement agencies. Complete sales and support services are available through the company’s network of more than 1,100 U.S. motorcycle dealers.

Kawasaki will provide post-sale warranty support as well as law enforcement maintenance personnel training. Police unit preparation will be handled through a partnership with Beaudry Motors, Inc.

Concours 14 ABS Police motorcycles lead the segment in safety, acceleration, handling, and braking. All units are delivered with a tighter turning radius and custom law enforcement equipment, including: adjustable speedometer, a second wiring harness with 12 fused circuits and a separate battery dedicated to the add-on electronics installed by Beaudry Motors, Inc. An extensive selection of emergency equipment is available to satisfy agency requirements.

More Capable:

The Concours 14 ABS provides significant competitive advantages for law enforcement agencies, compared to the police offerings from competing manufacturers.

• Available high-performance Traction Control.

• High-performance ABS brake system.

• Quickest acceleration in the law enforcement class.

• Best high-speed handling in the law enforcement class.

• Heavy-duty 41.5 amp alternator.

• 441-pound payload capacity.

• Removable saddle bags.

• Tough and durable clutch is the least-expensive system to replace in the category.

• Three-year unlimited mileage factory warranty.

• Fleet service staff training, plus the authorization to conduct non-warranty maintenance and repairs, on-site

• Purchasing agencies may also take their vehicles to any Kawasaki motorcycle dealer for regular maintenance, repairs, or warranty service.

Competitive Pricing:

• Turn-key retail costs vary from $16-$22,000 per unit, depending on model year and level of equipment options ordered.

• Taxpayers save more than $2,000 per-unit in initial acquisition cost, compared to comparably equipped BMW R1200RT-P or Harley Davidson FLHTP motorcycles.

• Depending on fleet size, total cost savings to communities, governments, and the taxpayers could rise to millions of dollars, once reduced maintenance and repair costs are factored-in.

• A complete clutch system replacement—one of the most frequent police unit maintenance needs—costs less than $400 in parts and labor. This represents a savings of several hundred dollars1, per occurrence, and could mean a savings of thousands of dollars over the life of each vehicle.

Kawasaki is clearly the right choice for law enforcement agencies. The Concours 14 ABS out-performs every other available unit in the category, and does it at a price sensitive to tight municipal budgets.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, personal watercraft, utility vehicles and recreation utility vehicles through a network of more than 1,475 independent retailers, with an additional 8,000 retailers specializing in Kawasaki power products and general purpose engines. KMC and its affiliates employ nearly 3,300 people in the United States, with 400 of them located at KMC’s Irvine, California headquarters.

Kawasaki’s tagline, “Let the good times roll.™”, is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand has become synonymous with powerful, stylish motorcycles for over four decades. Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of recreational products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.