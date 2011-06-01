Lenexa Kansas PD Deploys the New Victory Police Motorcylces

Lenexa Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City Kansas takes delivery of the All New Victory Police Motorcycles and is Victory’s entrance into the law Enforcement market place. Victory Police Motorcycles was founded on the belief that the Victory would offer the safest, most comfortable best overall performing Law Enforcement Motorcycle on the market. Over 200 law enforcement agencies have confirmed that the Victory’s Police Motorcycle is the greatest product to ever come out for Motor Officers.

Lenexa PD begins replacing its fleet of Harley Davidsons and Honda Police motorcycles with the all new Victory Police Motorcycles. Expectations are high that operating costs of the motor department will be lowered considerably. Motor Officer related injuries will be reduced by Victory’s safety features. Police motorcycles that are always in-service will be the norm with the Victory’s as downtime is eliminated. The Victory Police Motorcycles were delivered complete with electronic gun racks, moving radar, Motorola Police radios, all lights, top box and emergency equipment already installed.

Pasadena TX, a suburb of Houston began deploying the new Victory Police motorcycles due to its performance, handling, comfort and ease of maintenance on the New American Police Motorcycle. Delivered in a beautiful all black paint with minimal graphics as Pasadena prefers a more stealth presence the Victory Police motorcycle is a stunning motorcycle to behold.

The Victory Police Motorcycles Company is dedicated to providing the safest, best operating platform complete ready for service Law Enforcement motorcycle platform available.

