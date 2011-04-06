One Lucky Attendee to the 2011 AutoRAI Show in Amsterdam Will Ride Off on a Free Vectrix VX‐2

Vectrix to Give Away One Free VX-2 to Promote European Launch

New Bedford, MA —Vectrix, the world leader in Personal Electric Vehicles, announces that they will be giving away one free clean energy VX-2 at the 2011 AutoRAI show at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam on Saturday, April 23, 2011 to promote the launch of the brand-new all-electric scooter in Europe. All that AutoRAI 2011 attendees have to do is come by the Vectrix booth in RAI Hall 9 Booth 304 and fill out an Entry Form by 12:00 p.m. local time on April 23, 2011. The drawing will be held right there at the Vectrix booth at 3:00 p.m. (15:00) local Amsterdam time and the winner must be present to win. Names will be drawn until a winner who is present at the time of the drawing is identified.

“We are very excited to award one lucky attendee to this year’s AutoRAI 2011 with our newest personal electric vehicle, the VX-2,” said Brian Buccella, Vectrix Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are launching the clean energy VX-2 in Europe and what better way to say thanks to our Vectrix customers than by giving away a free VX-2. Our booth on Saturday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. will be very electrifying as we draw the name of the winner! Come by and see both the brand new VX-2 and our newest version of our maxi-scooter, the VX-1 Li/Li+, powered by Lithium technology.” VX-2: The all-new Vectrix VX-2 is designed to be the ideal choice for shorter trips—from across town to across campus. The alternative energy VX-2 is the perfect machine for lower-speed urban, neighborhood, and small-town trips. The VX-2 is the electric equivalent of a 50cc internal combustion engine and is smaller and slimmer than other Vectrix models.

The clean energy Vectrix VX-2 is capable of speeds up to 45 km/h (30 mph) and has a range of up to 64 to 88 kilometers (40 to 55 miles) [depending on factors like terrain, weight, driving habits, etc.]. The VX-2 comes standard with the patented Vectrix Multi-Function Throttle which provides regenerative braking to maximize the operating range and a slow-speed reverse for maneuvering in tight spaces. Each VX-2 comes with a 48V/20A battery charger that plugs into a standard 110V/220V and features a recharge time of around 3.5 to 5 hours.

The VX-2’s lower profile and lighter weight make it a solid choice for riders seeking responsiveness and maneuverability needed for tight urban centers and congested traffic. The VX-2 offers advanced technology, intuitive controls, and solid, steel-tube chassis construction which makes it just as reliable and exciting as it is affordable.

“We at Vectrix are very excited to launch our new electric VX-2 urban commuter model in Europe. The VX-2 comes from great lineage—our revolutionary VX-1 electric scooter which originally debuted in 2007,” said Buccella. “The clean and green VX-2 is perfect for riders of all levels for urban centers, college campuses, small city commuting, and weekend errands. Its lighter weight and maneuverability make it easy to move in tight spaces. And its zero gas emissions truly show that the Vectrix VX-2 is good clean fun.”

The VX-2 is available in True Blue, Real Red, Mellow Yellow, Clean Green, Bright White, and Slick Black. The MSRP for the VX-2 is ?3,360 (not including VAT).

Key Features of the Vectrix VX-2 Scooter:

• All- electric with zero emissions—no need for oil or gas, and virtually silent operation. Plugs into any standard outlet and charges battery between 3.5 – 5 hours.

• Zero carbon emissions during operation.

• Low Maintenance—with no oil, no filters, and no clutch, your maintenance requirements are minimal. • Range of up to 88 km (55 miles) [depending on speed, rider weight, and driving habits].

• Top speed of 45 km/h (30 mph).

• Acceleration 0-45 km/h (0-30 mph) in 7 seconds.

• Patented Multi-Function Throttle provides regenerative braking to maximize range possibilities and a slow-speed reverse for greater maneuverability and easy parking.

• Low noise for reduced sound pollution.

VX-1 Li/Li+

At AutoRAI 2011, In addition to the VX-2, Vectrix also will be premiering the new revolutionary battery system available in the company’s flagship vehicle, the VX-1. The clean energy Vectrix VX-1 now offers two new lithium battery options—the VX-1 Li—a 30-amp hour battery, and the VX-1 Li+—a 42-amp hour battery. The VX-1 is powerful and fast providing superior handling due to a low center of gravity, stiff frame, and even weight distribution. With a curb weight of 193 kg (425 pounds) for the VX-1 Li and 209 kg (460 pounds) for the VX-1 Li+, both bikes are capable of speeds up to 110 km/h (68 mph). The VX-1 Li has a range of up to 64 to 96 km (40 to 60 miles) and the VX-1 Li+ has a range of up to 88 to 136 km, (55-85 miles) [depending on factors like terrain, weight, etc.]. The VX-1 Li accelerates from 0-92 km/h (0-50 mph) in 6.0 seconds and the VX-1 Li+ accelerates from 0-92 km/h (0-50 mph) in 6.25 seconds. Both new VX-1 Li and Li+ models come standard with the patented Vectrix Multi-Function Throttle which provides regenerative braking for maximization of range and a slow-speed reverse for ease-of-use while parking as well as the patented rugged Vectrix rear-wheel mounted planetary gear drive. Both new VX-1 models come with a 1.5 kW on-board battery charger that plugs into a standard 110V/220V and features a recharge time of around 3 to 4 hours for the VX-1 Li and 4 to 6 hours for the VX-1 Li+. Both VX-1s are incredibly cost-effective to operate and produce zero gas emissions.

The Vectrix VX-1 is available in White, Black, Silver, Red, Blue, and Green. The MSRP for the VX-1 Li is ?8,850 (not including VAT) and the VX-1 Li+ is ?10,050 (not including VAT).

Key Features of the Vectrix VX-1 Li/Li+ Maxi Scooter:

• All-electric with zero emissions—no need for oil or gas, and virtually silent operation. Plugs into any 110/220V standard outlet and charges battery to 80% capacity in 2.5 hours.

• Powerful and fast—Rapidly accelerates to a top speed of 110 km/h (68 mph).

• Range up to 136 km (85 miles) on a single charge, due to battery pack energy density and our unique regenerative braking technology.

• Superior handling due to a low center of gravity, quality components, and even weight distribution.

• Low Maintenance—with no oil, no filters, and no clutch your cost of ownership is minimal.

• Patented Multi-Function Throttle provides regenerative braking to maximize range possibilities and a slow-speed reverse for greater maneuverability and easy parking.

• Low noise for reduced sound pollution.

About Vectrix

Vectrix was formed to develop and commercialize zero emission vehicle platform technologies. The single focus of Vectrix has been to provide clean, efficient, reliable, and affordable urban transportation. Vectrix zero emission vehicles are targeted to both consumers and government fleets. Vectrix has headquarters in New Bedford, MA and production facilities in Wroclaw, Poland.