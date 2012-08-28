Auto Club Speedway and National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Team Up to Honor Law Enforcement

Washington, DC—What do you get when you mix cars whizzing by at 200 miles per hour and law enforcement together? (Hint: it’s not a speeding ticket.) You get the largest Law Enforcement Appreciation Day of its kind, held at Auto Club Speedway to benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. On September 15, before the IZOD IndyCar series racing begins at 5:50 pm, Auto Club Speedway—with support from its sponsors and fans—will host Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, held in the area outside the Speedway. The event is dedicated to local, state, and federal public safety professionals.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will give citizens the chance to meet and say thank you to some of the men and women who serve their communities each and every day. This event will also provide race fans and law enforcement supporters a rare glimpse into a wide array of equipment law enforcement officers use to keep our communities safe and save lives. On display will be public safety vehicles, tactical equipment, aircraft and more. Interactive awareness exhibits will also be set up for fans to experience the dangers of distracted driving. For public safety professionals, vendors will showcase the latest and greatest in law enforcement equipment.

In the midst of all the excitement, Auto Club Speedway will pause during pre-race ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of 11 California law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2011 and 2012. The tribute to these officers will conclude with a state-wide, multi-agency helicopter flyover.

“We are proud to partner with Auto Club Speedway,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman and CEO of the Memorial Fund. “Coming together at the Speedway for fun pre-race activities and racing under the lights, in honor of our nation’s law enforcement officers, is sure to be a great day—and a great way to raise awareness and funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.”

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.