2015 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV Prepares for Duty

Four-wheel-drive pursuit model joins police lineup

LAS VEGAS – Chevrolet today announced a police patrol vehicle, or PPV, version of the all-new 2015 Tahoe . The Tahoe lineup will expand with the addition of an automatic 4WD pursuit vehicle to the existing 2WD pursuit and 4WD special service models. The new Tahoe PPV offers more power, greater efficiency and enhanced features developed for law enforcement.

The 2015 Tahoe PPV features an all-new interior, exterior and EcoTec3 powertrain, while offering the same basic dimensions, sturdy body-on-frame architecture and versatility that made it the best-selling Chevrolet police vehicle for the last several years.

The carryover dimensions allow a seamless transfer of law enforcement equipment used in current Tahoe PPVs. The Tahoe will remain the largest police vehicle on the market designed with driver comfort in mind. It has additional space in the rear seat, which provides more leg room and easier access to individuals and equipment in the back seat.



“The Tahoe PPV’s versatility and low lifecycle cost have made it a leader among police agencies,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, Fleet and Commercial Sales. “The enhancements to the 2015 model have further refined an already great vehicle to give police officers the performance, speed and safety they need to help keep their communities safe.”

The Tahoe PPV is used today by state and local municipalities and federal government officials for patrol, first response, tactical, HAZMAT, Border Patrol and K9.

More power and greater efficiency

The Tahoe PPV’s standard EcoTec3 5.3L V-8 features state-of-the-art technologies, including direct injection, cylinder deactivation, continuously variable valve timing and an advanced combustion system, designed to make the most of power, torque and efficiency across a broad range of operating conditions.

With the EcoTec3 powertrain, the 2015 Tahoe PPV offers more power, 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque and improved acceleration.

The engine is mated to a Hydra-Matic 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission with a unique police-service calibration that supports pursuit performance.

Designed for law enforcement use

The 2015 Tahoe PPV was developed to deliver a more controlled ride with improved steering and braking responsiveness compared to previous models. A strong, fully boxed, perimeter frame supports payload and trailering capability that body-frame-integral SUVs can’t match. With the addition of electric power steering, the Tahoe has precisely tuned responsiveness needed in pursuit situations. The increased payload allows law enforcement to carry all equipment that they may need for any job.

Still the only body-on-frame full-size SUV designed for the rigors of police work, the Tahoe offers full-pursuit capability. The addition of more high-strength steel, increased body stiffness, suspension improvements and a wider track for increased stability helps the 2015 Tahoe PPV offers improved ride and handling designed for pursuit.

The Tahoe has a standard 730-CCA Auxiliary Battery, which allows officers to power their equipment, including radios, video cameras and laptops, when the vehicle is not running, avoiding drain on the primary vehicle battery. The vehicle also has a 110V power outlet and USB input.

Key components remain that contribute to the Tahoe PPV’s consistent performance at police vehicle testing:

· V-rated, P265/60R17 Goodyear RSA tires, mounted on 17-inch steel wheels

· Heavy-duty four-wheel-disc brakes with ABS, tuned for police driving

· StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control

· A fully integrated electrical system makes it easier to upfit police-specific equipment

Safe and comfortable

The redesigned interior gives officers 360 degrees of safety with new standard features, including rear park assist, backup camera and optional adjustable pedals, which personalize the vehicle to each driver. An optional Driver Alert Package includes lane departure warning, forward collision alert and Chevrolet’s Safety Alert seat.

Increased use of high-strength steel contributes to a safer, quieter ride. New inlaid doors help make it the quietest Tahoe and Tahoe PPV ever. The quiet environment decreases unnecessary distractions, allows police officers to remain focused on the road and can help reduce fatigue after long shifts.

