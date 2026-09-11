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‘Financial decisions': Mo. police department dissolved

Riverview interim Police Chief Brandin Neil stated that a closed door meeting centered around “financial decisions that are best for the city”

September 11, 2026 12:35 PM • 
Joanna Putman

RIVERVIEW, Mo. — Riverview city leaders voted to dissolve the city’s police department, FOX 2 reported.

The Sept. 10 meeting where the city council, attorney and financial advisor met to dissolve the department was closed to the public, and reasons for the agency’s closure have not yet been disclosed publicly.

The move comes after several months of turmoil in the Riverview mayor’s office, FOX 2 reported. The city’s previous mayor was arrested in January on sexual crime charges.

Col. Brandin Neil, who was serving as the interim police chief, stated that the meeting centered around “financial decisions that are best for the city.”

Riverview has a population of around 2,500 residents and reported 10 sworn officers in 2025, STL News reported.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com