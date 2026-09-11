‘Financial decisions': Mo. police department dissolved
Riverview interim Police Chief Brandin Neil stated that a closed door meeting centered around “financial decisions that are best for the city”
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — Riverview city leaders voted to dissolve the city’s police department, FOX 2 reported.
The Sept. 10 meeting where the city council, attorney and financial advisor met to dissolve the department was closed to the public, and reasons for the agency’s closure have not yet been disclosed publicly.
The move comes after several months of turmoil in the Riverview mayor’s office, FOX 2 reported. The city’s previous mayor was arrested in January on sexual crime charges.
Col. Brandin Neil, who was serving as the interim police chief, stated that the meeting centered around “financial decisions that are best for the city.”
Riverview has a population of around 2,500 residents and reported 10 sworn officers in 2025, STL News reported.
Trending
Both N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Nekime Oxendine and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Capt. Adam David Bean were off duty during the confrontation that led up to the fatal shooting of Bean
The man became agitated after he spoke with a Kern County deputy about a noise complaint; he retrieved a sword and ran after the deputy shouting, “kill me!”
While 54% opposed ALPR use overall, nearly 60% favored retaining existing programs and many respondents said additional safeguards would boost their support
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is adding a permanent seventh moment of silence to honor first responders, recovery workers and survivors who died from 9/11-related illnesses