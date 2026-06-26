NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Recruitment

Minneapolis court orders mayor to hire more officers or face contempt

A lawsuit alleged that Mayor Jacob Frey must ensure the city maintains more than 731 officers; a judge agreed, ordering Frey to hire officers by January 2027 or go to trial

June 26, 2026 11:25 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota

FILE - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during the 94th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Jan. 29, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Kevin Wolf/AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge ordered Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to hire more city police officers, CBS News reported.

The order centered on a lawsuit filed by the Upper Midwest Law Center on behalf of two city taxpayers and two people who own property in the city, which claimed that the city and Frey failed to hire enough officers. That allegation stems from a 2022 decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court, which found that the mayor has a “clear legal duty under the Minneapolis City Charter to employ at least 731 sworn police officers.”

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

The city currently has 649 officers, CBS News reported.

The court’s order states that Frey has “violated and continues to violate his duty” with regard to that portion of the city charter. Frey is required to comply with the mandate by Jan. 4, 2027, or a trial will be held next April where he could be held in contempt.

The city exceeded the required officer minimum in 2020, but lost 40% of the force in the four years that followed, former police chief Brian O’Hara said.

“For the first time in four years, a judge said there will be consequences for the City of Minneapolis if it continues to violate the law,” Rachel Paulose, managing attorney for the Upper Midwest Law Center in the case, told CBS News.

A spokesperson for the city’s Office of Community Safety highlighted the police department’s recent recruiting successes.

“There are few police departments working harder to recruit and hire officers than MPD,” the office told CBS. “We’ve brought on more than 150 officers since the beginning of 2025, applications are up more than 200% since 2023, and we’ve built the most diverse police force in Minneapolis history. You don’t strengthen a police department through lawsuits. You do it through recruitment, hiring, and retention. That’s exactly what we’re doing, and it’s working.”

In 2024, the department raised starting salaries to $90,000 with incremental increases in the past two years.

Looking to advance your career? Search hundreds of law enforcement jobs on the Police1 Job Board and find your next role today.

Trending
728469356_1020686443985858_5537233542612328337_n.jpg
Community Policing
Scotland fans and Boston cops: See the viral moments bringing warmth and spirit to the World Cup
While the first week of the FIFA World Cup saw positive interactions between law enforcement and fans across the nation, the camaraderie was nowhere more evident than in Boston
June 24, 2026 05:42 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-06-24 172123.png
Pursuit
Video: 17-year-old driver fleeing Mich. officers charged with causing fatal crash
The driver faces a felony murder charge with a sentence of up to life in prison in the fatal crash, Warren Police announced
June 24, 2026 05:26 PM
BIDEN program.png
Police1 Grants
New $3B DOJ Grant opens — but only for agencies meeting key federal partnerships
Eligibility is tied directly to an agency’s participation in federal immigration enforcement partnerships
June 24, 2026 06:13 PM
 · 
GrantFinder Staff
Screenshot 2026-06-24 165649.png
Drones
‘Keep our community safe': Fla. city launches DFR unit
The Orlando PD has been testing its program since October and have deployed drones more than 900 times in that period, Chief Eric Smith said
June 24, 2026 04:59 PM
Company News
ndr-btn-infographic-IN-STORY-1920x1080.png
Communications
FirstNet and the Summer of Soccer: Putting Public Safety First
From the opening match to the final whistle and fan celebrations, FirstNet is helping public safety agencies stay ready with reliable connectivity, centralized coordination, and on-the-ground support
June 22, 2026 03:30 PM

Legal Police Recruitment
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com