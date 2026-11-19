Police1 is accepting submissions for its sixth annual roundup of the top police recruitment videos, and agencies of every size are invited to enter by Dec. 1.

Last year, our team reviewed dozens of submissions and narrowed them down to 10 standouts. We then asked Police1 readers to vote for their favorite, and they cast 7,058 votes. The Seattle Police Department’s “As You Are” took the top spot, with the Village of Oregon (Wisconsin) Police Department in second place. The roundup has become one of Police1’s most widely read features.

You don’t need a big budget

Second place last year went to a video the Village of Oregon Police Department created entirely in-house. It showed that authenticity, community partnerships and a clear message can carry a recruitment video just as far as a large production budget.

There’s no single formula

Last year’s top 10 took very different approaches, and that range is part of what makes the roundup useful to other agencies. Some examples:



The Los Angeles Police Department leaned on legacy and tradition, tracing its mission back to 1869.

Arlington County (Virginia) focused on women in leadership, noting that women make up 27% of the department.

Downey (California) told the story of two brothers working side by side in the same department.

Oxford (Alabama) let music do the talking, with no narration at all.

Fort Worth showed a chief, mayor and city manager voicing their support for officers.

Huntington Park (California) walked viewers through a call from start to finish.

If your agency has a story that sets it apart, a unique community, a standout team, a day-in-the-life look at the job, there is likely a place for it here.

How to submit

To enter, email a link to your agency’s video to editor@police1.com by Dec. 1. Include the name and contact information of someone we can reach about the entry. The video must have been published in 2026. Police1 editors will select the top 10, and readers will vote on their favorite.

Need help making a video?

If your agency hasn’t made a recruitment video yet, these Police1 resources can help you get started:

Want more inspiration? Watch last year’s top recruitment videos, or browse the roundups from 2024 and 2023.