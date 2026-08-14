Some San Francisco officers earned over $500K in OT amid severe staffing shortages

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco deputy received about $903,000 in total compensation in 2025, including roughly $440,000 in overtime, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The payout came during a record-setting year for overtime among the city’s police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff’s office and PD officials state that the record-setting work done after-hours is a result of diminishing staffing. Sheriff’s office responsibilities, including in courthouses and hospitals, have also increased.

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Two law enforcement officers earned more than $500,000 in overtime pay alone, the Chronicle reported. A police sergeant received $523,000 in overtime, while a senior sheriff’s deputy received $505,000. The payments were the two highest overtime totals in city records reviewed by the Chronicle dating to 2017.

In March, Mayor Daniel Lurie ordered a 22% reduction in overtime hours at police stations, according to the Chronicle. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office was on track to exceed its overtime budget by $19 million by the end of the 2026 fiscal year, according to a city controller’s report cited by the Chronicle.

Both agencies are facing intense staffing shortages, city and county officials told the Chronicle. The sheriff’s office is sitting at 137 deputies below approved full staffing, while the police department is more than 500 officers short of its optimum staffing numbers. The sheriff’s office is also struggling to hire civilian employees.

Many deputies and staff members volunteer for overtime to maintain operations, but mandatory overtime remains necessary, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Chronicle. Sheriff Paul Miyamoto has reduced mandatory overtime drafts to two days per week in an effort to improve morale, and the agency has temporarily assigned recruits to administrative duties to help curb overtime costs.