NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Union

City officials: Seattle Police Department overpaid $13M due to payroll error

The discrepancy occurred as the city tried to provide back pay to officers following a retroactive wage negotiation by the Seattle Police Officers Guild

October 02, 2026 11:23 AM • 
Joanna Putman

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is working to recover more than $13 million it lost by overpaying police department employees, FOX 13 reported.

City leaders learned of erroneous overpayments to 900 police employees who were members of the Seattle Police Officers Guild in July. Last week, the city council sent a message to police staff to inform them of the error.

| REGISTER NOW: Fixing public safety logistics: How agencies are improving readiness

The payment issues occurred as the city was working to pay union members their negotiated retroactive wage increases of 6% for hours worked in 2024, FOX 13 reported. In calculating the back pay, however, staff used base pay rates from 2020 rather than 2024, causing employees to receive the difference between their 2020 and 2024 rates — resulting in a significantly higher payout.

The city is working with the union to decide how members will repay the additional funds. The Seattle Police Officers Guild has filed a batch grievance on behalf of the employees involved.

In addition, the city’s budget and finance offices are creating new oversight standards for future retroactive payouts, FOX 13 reported.

“Since the City implemented its new payroll system more than two years ago, SPOG has repeatedly raised concerns about inaccuracies in our members’ pay, including underpayments that remain unresolved ... SPOG members did not create these discrepancies, and they should be able to rely on the City to accurately calculate their wages,” the union said in a statement provided to FOX 13. “We look forward to working with the City to carefully review these discrepancies, verify the accuracy of every affected member’s pay, address outstanding underpayments, and ensure that any resolution is handled fairly and in accordance with our collective bargaining agreement and Washington law.”

The mistake could cost each officer impacted by the payouts up to $10,000, KOMO reported.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-09-30 142357.png
Use of Force
Tenn. police swap ‘use of force’ for ‘response to resistance’ in official terminology
A Metro Nashville Police official stated that during lawful uses of force, officers are “reacting to the level of resistance with which they are confronted” and that the move reflects national trends
September 30, 2026 04:55 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
479852336_1028124056012618_8651241205114938835_n.jpg
Community Policing
Wis. community starts petition to keep PD after city proposes disbanding it
The Elk Mound Public Safety Committee voted unanimously on a recommendation to disband the department, and they sent the proposal to the Elk Mound Village Board for consideration
September 30, 2026 05:09 PM
480372302_648777904375247_5283032358103970784_n.jpg
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Ind. sheriff moves to fire SWAT corporal, former sheriff’s son over alleged inappropriate comments
The Allen County Sheriff’s corporal is accused of encouraging SWAT team members to sign up for a more dangerous shift to “get into a shooting” and “get some time off”
October 01, 2026 07:19 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration-Sanctuary Jurisdictions
Police Recruitment
Calif. governor vetoes bill to bar former ICE officers from LE jobs in state
Gov. Gavin Newsom stated that it would be “a mistake” to discourage qualified people from working in the federal government and that police hiring practices already weed out candidates with a history of misconduct
October 01, 2026 09:01 AM
Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
92FS Ducato 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of iconic design
October 01, 2026 04:04 PM

Police Union
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com