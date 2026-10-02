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Ex-Texas officer sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to 100 counts related to ALPR misuse

An investigation into the former Lufkin Police officer’s use of the department’s ALPR system and other databases found at least 25,000 misuses of official information

October 02, 2026 11:08 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LUFKIN, Texas — A former Lufkin Police officer was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges relating to misuse of the department’s ALPR system, KTRE reported.

Zachary Anthony Klein pleaded guilty to 100 counts of misuse of official information on Sept. 30. As a part of his plea, the state agreed not to pursue stalking charges. Klein was indicted on the charges on Aug. 21 after being arrested by the Texas Rangers, KTRE reported.

Investigations began when an information request by USA Today alerted Lufkin Police officials to potential misuse of their Flock system. The department then used Flock’s audit tools to review two officers’ searches for possible misconduct.

While a second officer was quickly cleared of wrongdoing, the audit uncovered extensive misuse by Klein across multiple police databases, KTRE reported. Angelina County District Attorney Amy Wren stated that there were at least 25,000 misuses of official information.

Prosecutors in the case stated that Klein used the systems to gather personal information on his former girlfriend, her family members and other individuals she had dated.

The Lufkin Police Department’s Flock system remains suspended following the incident, KTRE reported.

“The Lufkin Police Department remains steadfast in its support of our officers and proud of their commitment to serve the people of this city with integrity and dedication,” Chief Travis Brazil said in a statement. “While one of our officers had a lapse in judgment that has resulted in the end of his law enforcement career and led to jail time, we recognize that this incident does not define the hard work and honor displayed by the men and women who serve our community every day.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com