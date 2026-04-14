Webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event. *

Struck-by incidents remain the leading cause of officer fatalities, and too often routine towing operations keep officers exposed on the roadside for 45 minutes or more. This webinar will examine how law enforcement agencies can significantly reduce that risk by modernizing outdated towing workflows that slow response and increase danger.

You’ll learn how agencies are replacing manual processes and fragmented systems with centralized towing management technology that streamlines how officers request and track tows, communicate with dispatch and tow operators and complete roadside reporting. The results are faster clearance times, reduced radio traffic and fewer opportunities for secondary crashes.

Through real-world highway patrol case studies, we’ll show how agencies have cut per-tow time by up to 50%, contributing to measurable safety gains including fewer fatalities and serious injuries each year. Join us to discover practical, proven strategies your agency can implement to get officers out of harm’s way faster and make every roadside interaction safer.

By joining this webinar, you will:



Learn national statistics that show how tow-related roadside processes impact officer safety.



that show how tow-related roadside processes impact officer safety. Understand which tow-related manual processes and disconnected systems extend roadside exposure time and increase officer risk from passing traffic.



and disconnected systems extend roadside exposure time and increase officer risk from passing traffic. Calculate current roadside exposure time per tow in your agency.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Patrol officers



Traffic enforcement / Highway patrol



Accident / Crash reconstruction investigators



Motor unit officers



Emergency communications / Dispatch supervisors



Traffic unit supervisors



Commercial vehicle enforcement officers



Public safety communications directors

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Amy Moulton, John O’Rourke

With a deep commitment to improving the lives of public safety professionals, Amy Moulton has been working with and for professionals on public safety operations, software implementation and sales support teams within the public safety technology space for over two decades. Her work encompasses finding new and innovative ways to optimize telecommunicator and first responder workflows, enabling them to focus on their mission — serving and protecting their communities. Amy is dedicated to ensuring that every public safety agency she collaborates with receives software tailored to their unique needs. To accomplish this, she leverages her deep, hands-on public safety experience to configure solutions that align with their operational goals.

Colonel John A. O’Rourke began his law enforcement career in July of 1995. He worked his way through the ranks and was appointed to Lieutenant Colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol in February of 2016. In July of 2017 he was appointed Colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol. During his career he has served in both rural and urban environments and was passionate in DUI detection, field training of new troopers, the motor program and the honor guard. O’Rourke holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Multi-Disciplinary Studies and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command class #265.