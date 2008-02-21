NCPC Lists Warning Signs of School Violence

ARLINGTON, Va. — The recent school shooting at Northern Illinois University shows that we need to pay more attention to the warning signs of school violence, says the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC).

The nonprofit group, best known for its icon McGruff the Crime Dog, says most violent incidents in schools are preceded by warning signs of trouble ahead. The group says it is time to teach our students and faculty how to be more vigilant and recognize those students who are in crisis. The warning signs include:

Threats to bring a weapon to school

Talk about retaliation or a copycat crime

Overhearing or seeing a “hit list” at school or online

Troubling essays or other disturbing writing

Sudden changes in a student’s behavior or mood swings

Students with difficulty controlling anger or handling conflict

Students experiencing bullying or other means of peer isolation

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) is a private, nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to be the nation’s leader in helping people keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe from crime. NCPC manages public service advertising under the National Citizens’ Crime Prevention Campaign — symbolized by McGruff the Crime Dog(R) and his “Take A Bite Out Of Crime(R)” slogan — and acts as secretariat for the Crime Prevention Coalition of America, more than 400 national, federal, state, and local organizations representing thousands of constituents who are committed to preventing crime. NCPC is funded through a variety of government agencies, corporate and private foundations, and donations from private individuals. For more information on crime prevention issues, visit www.ncpc.org.

