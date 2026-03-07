7-hour rescue saves climber after 50-foot fall, landing 600 feet above the ground at Nev. canyon

Las Vegas Review-Journal

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — An injured climber was taken to a local hospital after a seven-hour rescue over the weekend at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its search and rescue team was notified around noon Saturday of an injured climber who had fallen an estimated 40 to 50 feet, suffering severe head and back injuries.

The climber was on the “Dream Safari” route on the Dark Shadows Wall in Pine Creek, the department noted.

In a post on social media, police said that the victim’s climbing partner, along with a guide from another climbing party, were able to reach the individual and control the bleeding while awaiting the arrival of search and rescue crews.

According to the post, the injured climber was located at the top of the first pitch of the route, which was approximately 600 feet above the ground.

“Four SAR officers and a Lead Climb volunteer were inserted by AIR3 several hundred feet above the victim at the top of the route,” the post said.

From there, rescue personnel rappelled down to the climber’s location and were able to provide medical treatment.

After securing the climber in a titanium litter, rescuers then constructed a lowering system and lowered the victim several hundred feet to the ground using three separate lowering stations.

The victim was taken to the Bureau of Land Management helipad, where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said.

Metro stated in the post that the entire rescue operation took about seven hours from the initial insertion to the final extraction of rescue personnel.

“Although the victim’s helmet was destroyed during the fall, it likely saved their life. We continue to check in with the victim and he’s continuing to recover and in good spirits,” police said.

