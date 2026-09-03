Photo of the week: From rock face to rescue boat

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers and Poudre Fire Authority personnel responded Aug. 29 after a man fell approximately 40 feet from a rock face beside Horsetooth Reservoir in northern Colorado. Rescuers stabilized the patient and transported him down the hillside to a waiting boat. He was later airlifted to a hospital with significant injuries and is expected to recover.

Photo/Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Share your photos with us at editor@police1.com for a chance to be featured in a future Photo of the Week!

