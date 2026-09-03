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Photo of the week: From rock face to rescue boat

Colorado rangers and firefighters worked together to rescue a man who fell 40 feet from a rock face

September 03, 2026 11:02 AM • 
Police Photographers
POTW - Larimer County 2.jpeg

Photo/Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers and Poudre Fire Authority personnel responded Aug. 29 after a man fell approximately 40 feet from a rock face beside Horsetooth Reservoir in northern Colorado. Rescuers stabilized the patient and transported him down the hillside to a waiting boat. He was later airlifted to a hospital with significant injuries and is expected to recover.

POTW - Larimer County 1.jpeg

Photo/Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

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Every week, we select a Photo of the Week from a Police1 member to feature in our Member Newsletter, Police1’s Instagram page and Police1’s YouTube channel. Photos range from cruisers to copters to K-9s, and everything in between.

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