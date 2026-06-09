Dallas PD’s World Cup playbook: Plan in pencil, not pen

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring enormous public safety demands to cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico — including places that are not hosting matches. For Dallas, the challenge is especially complex: While games will be played in nearby Arlington, the city will serve as home to FIFA’s International Broadcast Centre and host major fan events expected to draw international crowds.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, guest host Rob Lawrence talks with Lt. Mark Rickerman of the Dallas Police Department about how the agency is preparing for the 2026 World Cup and what other departments can learn from the process. Rickerman discusses the challenges of coordinating across law enforcement, fire, transit, private security, event organizers, local government and federal partners, as well as the importance of building plans that can change quickly once the event begins.

Tune in to discover



Why every agency — not just host cities — should be preparing now for World Cup crowds, watch parties and fan activity

How Dallas PD is managing the public safety version of “30 Super Bowls” spread across stadiums, fan zones, hotels, practice sites and the International Broadcast Centre

How one stalled vehicle, one blocked intersection or one bad traffic plan can derail even the best critical incident response

Why Dallas PD is planning in pencil, not pen, as leaders prepare to adjust operations after every match and fan event

How public safety leaders can protect officers from heat, fatigue and the instinct to “push through” during long-duration deployments

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by Panasonic. Built to withstand the harshest environments, TOUGHBOOK rugged police laptops and tablets are the ultimate police technology equipment. From police car laptops and police car computers to versatile police tablets, these solutions ensure uninterrupted access to mission-critical data. With advanced features like high-performance processors, long battery life, and secure connectivity, TOUGHBOOK empowers officers and deputies to leverage police tech and new police technology for faster response times, informed decision-making, and improved operational efficiency.

When reliability matters most, TOUGHBOOK is the trusted choice for police computers and police technology that keeps law enforcement ready for anything. For more information, visit https://connect.na.panasonic.com/public-safety.

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