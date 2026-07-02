How police from coast to coast are preparing for America 250’s biggest Fourth of July yet

WASHINGTON — Police agencies across the country are preparing for one of the busiest Fourth of July weekends in recent memory as America 250 celebrations bring larger crowds, expanded events and heightened security demands.

From coast to coast, law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols, deploying drones, setting up security checkpoints, and focusing on impaired driving on roads and waterways.

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Washington, D.C., prepares for unprecedented America 250 security operation

In Washington, federal authorities are preparing for one of the capital’s largest security operations as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for America 250 events. The July 4 fireworks display has been designated a National Security Special Event for the first time, bringing the highest level of federal security coordination.

Thousands of law enforcement officers and agents are expected to work alongside 5,000 National Guard troops. The FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police and D.C. National Guard have been involved in planning.

“At this time we are not tracking any credible threats related to the July 4th event, but we always remain vigilant,” Darren B. Cox, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said during a recent briefing.

Security measures are expected to include strict ID requirements, magnetometers, long lines and tactical resources, including snipers at some events. Flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will also be suspended from noon on July 4 until the following day because of the scope of the celebrations.

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NYPD secures July 4 events, World Cup crowds and high-profile celebrity gathering

In New York City, the NYPD is preparing for several major events at once, including Sail 250 festivities, the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show, a World Cup match, and a reported high-profile event at Madison Square Garden involving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, according to NBC New York.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there are no known specific or credible threats to the celebrations. Thousands of officers, K-9 units, heavy weapons teams, aviation units, harbor units, bomb squad personnel and drone teams will be deployed.

The department is also warning drone operators that temporary flight restrictions will be enforced.

“The message is clear: If there is any illegal drone activity that violates our temporary flight restrictions, your drone will be seized,” Tisch said.

Drones patrolling for illegal fireworks

In Southern California, several police departments are using drones to target illegal fireworks activity.

The San Bernardino Police Department will use drones for fireworks enforcement for the first time this year. Officials said drones will help identify where fireworks are being launched, and investigators may review footage later to issue citations by mail.

“Just because you don’t see a patrol car respond to your neighborhood doesn’t mean we aren’t monitoring the safety of our community,” Lt. John Echevarria said in a department video.

San Bernardino officials said the department had recovered about 7,000 pounds of illegal fireworks as of July 1. Last year, the department recovered more than 20,000 pounds during the holiday period.

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The Riverside Police Department is also deploying drones for the second year in a row, The Press-Enterprise reports. Five drone teams, each made up of two police drone pilots and a code enforcement officer, will patrol areas based on active calls and previous fireworks complaints. Riverside issued 65 citations for illegal fireworks in 2025, each carrying a $1,500 fine.

In Chino, police said they will deploy multiple drones after testing the program with one drone last year. The department is also assigning 65 officers to fireworks enforcement, according to KTLA. Chino police said they typically handle about 500 calls for service during a short period on the Fourth of July.

Agencies increase traffic enforcement for holiday travel

Other agencies are focusing on traffic safety around America 250 events.

In Kearney, Nebraska, police are increasing staffing for the Buffalo County America 250 Celebration at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Officers will assist with traffic control, manage congestion, and monitor for impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving. The effort is supported by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment where families and visitors can come together to celebrate this once-in-a-generation milestone,” Capt. Kevin Thompson said.

In Texas, state troopers are increasing patrols from July 2-5 through Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Troopers will focus on speeding, intoxicated driving, Move Over Slow Down violations and other traffic offenses.

“The Fourth of July is particularly special this year, with more travel and larger events planned in celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday — so safety must remain top of mind,” Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said.

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, Texas troopers issued more than 64,000 citations and warnings and made 277 DWI arrests, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preparing for extreme heat alongside security concerns

Philadelphia officials say planning for the city’s Fourth of July celebrations has focused on more than security, with emergency managers also preparing for potentially dangerous heat as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend America 250 events.

City officials said water stations, misting fans and cooling stations will be available throughout the Benjamin Franklin Parkway celebration to help attendees cope with high temperatures, according to WPVI.

“We have been preparing for this risk,” Dominick Morales of Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management said. “This is a risk we knew three years ago when we got this event scheduled for July.”

The city’s Office of Emergency Management has remained activated through weeks of major events, including the FIFA Fan Fest, and will continue operating through the Fourth of July celebrations and upcoming MLB All-Star Game.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers will maintain a visible presence throughout the festivities with support from neighboring law enforcement agencies, approximately 300 Pennsylvania State Police troopers and federal partners.

“We are ready. You will see us out there in force,” Bethel said. “We prepare for any occurrence. There will be things you see, there will be a number of assets you don’t see.”

Public safety concerns prompt parade route changes

In Randolph, Vermont, officials shortened the town’s annual Fourth of July parade route after police determined they did not have enough officers to safely staff the event, Valley News reports.

Police Chief Scott Clouatre said the department needed to concentrate officers where they could best manage traffic, crowd control and emergency response, adding that neighboring agencies were also committed to holiday events.

“With public safety in mind, that was the best option that we had,” Clouatre said. “The other option was to not have a parade.”

Marine patrols target boating under the influence

Law enforcement agencies are also increasing patrols on lakes and waterways as part of Operation Dry Water, the national campaign aimed at reducing boating under the influence during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

In New Mexico, State Parks officers will conduct targeted BUI enforcement, safety compliance checks and public education efforts July 3-5 in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard.

In Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard and many sheriff’s marine patrol agencies throughout the state are also participating in Operation Dry Water. Officials said officers will focus on reckless boating and impaired operators while educating boaters about safe behavior. Under Michigan law, operating a boat with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher carries penalties similar to those for drunk driving.

Across the country, officials are urging the public to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, follow directions from officers, report suspicious activity and avoid impaired driving as agencies prepare for a holiday weekend shaped by both traditional Fourth of July demands and the added scale of America 250.