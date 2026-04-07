Police officer shot in the head, saved by a lesson he taught weeks earlier

This article is part of Survival Stories, a Police1 series highlighting real-world incidents where officers faced life-threatening situations — and lived. Each story examines what happened and, more importantly, what made the difference.

Sgt. Rob Holloway grew up a witness to domestic violence. As a boy, he saw firsthand what it meant when officers arrived and brought peace back to his home. That led him to conclude he wanted to wear the uniform like those officers — to live a life of purpose. The life of a police officer.

His 14-year career would eventually bring him face to face with one of the most daunting challenges any police officer could possibly encounter — and survive. Here is Rob’s story.

Early lessons

Rob started his career as what he kiddingly called “a Pod God,” working as a corrections officer.

Working in the jail for a year taught him powerful lessons. “I learned how to conduct a thorough search and why it was so very important to do so,” he said. “I also learned that anyone could be one mistake away from landing in jail, so it made me realize it is important for everyone to live a life filled with good decisions.”

He also observed, “As a jailer, I found that most people responded positively to being treated with dignity and respect.”

After growing up in Carrollton, working the jail and then hitting the street as a Carrollton police officer, it seemed like every night on patrol “was a little like a reunion. I knew everyone.”

Over his 14-year career, Rob saw everything — terrible accidents, violent domestics and criminals that came in every shape and size. He also recognized that many calls involved, as he put it, “regular people just having the worst day of their life.”

“When people were having the worst experience of their lives, I tried to be someone who could do some good for them and help them through it,” he said.

Training

Rob was also a general police instructor who trained officers in Standard Field Sobriety Testing and firearms, and served as a field training coordinator while serving as a sergeant. “Training is so important. It is an essential part of being a professional,” Rob said.

Rob, who was a natural leader, was eventually promoted to sergeant. One night in late March 2021, at roll call, he gave a short class on how to perform a two-officer rescue carry. He chose the topic for a simple reason.

“It was an easy teach, easy learn and could fit into a short roll call presentation.”

Little did he know that class would save his life.

Rob’s last shift on 04-12-21

During the overnight shift on 04-12-2021 at 3:00 a.m., State Patrol Trooper Zach Pruitt spotted a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-20 at about 100 mph. He activated his lights and siren, and the vehicle’s driver pulled over. Then the driver accelerated and fled.

As Pruitt returned to his squad and initiated pursuit, the passenger opened fire with a civilian semi-automatic version of the AK-47.

“I’m being shot at!” Pruitt radioed.

Sgt. Holloway heard the transmission and immediately recognized the voice. “Zach had left the Carrollton PD to join the Georgia State Patrol. I trained him, so as much as you feel when you hear an officer say, ‘They’re shooting at me,’ I felt more because I trained him. He was one of my corporals.”

Shortly after the transmission, Pruitt’s Dodge Charger was disabled by gunfire, forcing him to break off the pursuit.

Holloway suspected the vehicle’s driver might be heading toward Carrollton, so he directed his officers to proceed to specific locations at chokepoints so they could intercept the vehicle if it came their way. He also took the time to access his long gun.

“If I was going to get into a shooting, I thought it would be best to have my long gun in my hand,” he said.

Carrollton has Flock Safety license plate recognition technology, so everyone was ready. A short time later, Corporal Cheatwood spotted the vehicle and called in that he was behind it.

Holloway answered, “229, we’re on our way.”

Holloway joined the pursuit as the second unit. Speeds climbed to approximately 115 mph.

“We had our lights and siren on and were trying to use our scene lights to blind the driver and the passenger, who was the shooter,” he said.

The suspects were later identified as Aaron Shelton, the driver, and Pier Shelton, the passenger and shooter.

Rob added, “Aaron had just been released from prison, where he was serving time for attempted murder. Pier had also been in trouble often in the past.”

The shot

As Sgt. Holloway and Corporal Cheatwood pursued the suspects at high speed, Pier Shelton opened fire again.

One round penetrated Holloway’s windshield.

It shattered into three fragments.

“One fragment went into my chest, the second penetrated my right frontal lobe and the third scraped the right side of my head like a can opener before lodging in my headrest,” Holloway said.

“I slumped and my squad left the road and slammed into a power pole at 100 mph.”

Holloway does not remember anything after that moment.

But the story did not end there.

The pursuit continues

The suspects continued their flight, with Carroll County deputies, including Jamison Troutt and Jay Repetto, in pursuit.

Aaron Shelton lost control and crashed, after which both suspects fled into the darkness.

A perimeter was established.

Villa Rica Officer Chase Gordy was holding a position on that perimeter when Pier Shelton spotted him and shot him, hitting him three times. The wounded Gordy dropped to the ground and deliberately rolled into a ditch, disappearing into the darkness.

Jay Repetto and Jamison Troutt heard the gunfire and responded to help their wounded friend. As they arrived, Pier Shelton emerged again, firing the AK-47 at the officers.

Repetto was hit in the shoulder and dropped to the ground, and Troutt was hit with shards of glass from his exploding windshield.

In spite of their wounds, both officers returned fire. The gunfight lit up the darkness like a heat-lightning storm on a summer night in Georgia.

Pier Shelton was killed at the scene.

Even with the shooter down, the situation was still unfolding.

Some of the officers who ran toward danger without hesitation during the horrific pursuit and gunfight. As Sgt. Holloway put it, “I don’t want this to be made all about me. There were so many other people involved. Thank you all again for everything. I hope this story inspires hope, faith, and for people to never give up.” Photo courtesy Rob Holloway

Aaron Shelton arrested

While Pier Shelton was creating a diversion, Aaron fled into the Georgia woods, which were as dark as a bat’s dorm room.

Area SWAT teams were called out and began a cautious search. A helicopter conducted an overhead search.

A citizen reported someone hiding near her home.

“With this information, officers in the helicopter located Aaron’s hiding place and, via radio communication, walked the SWAT team to that spot,” Rob said.

Aaron was taken into custody without incident.

The flight of Sgt. Holloway

Immediately after being shot and crashing into a power pole, anyone coming to the scene could have concluded Sgt. Holloway had no hope for survival.

Not so.

Holloway is convinced he was in the hands of great cops, first responders, a rescue team, dispatchers coordinating the chaos, doctors awaiting his arrival and God — especially God.

After reviewing the video, he saw Corporal Wesley Cheatwood, Corporal David Hernandez and Officer Bradley Lopez pull him from the wrecked patrol car.

Then, as if someone had called “all hands on deck,” the rest of the shift converged.

Officers Zach Hicks, Richard Brice and Kane Moore — the remainder of the shift — rendered first aid in a desperate effort to save their sergeant.

First responders arrived and continued the work already underway.

“One of my officers, Dylan Maxwell, had been injured the week before and couldn’t drive,” Holloway said. “He heard what was going on and had someone drive him to the station so he could help in some way.”

And then came the moment that tied everything together.

During the rescue, officers used the exact two-officer rescue carry Holloway had taught at roll call just weeks earlier.

The flight

Holloway was medevacked to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he spent two weeks in the intensive care unit. He was then transferred to the Shepherd Center for continued care and rehabilitation.

Surgeons could not remove some bullet fragments without risking further damage. This left him susceptible to infection, leading to two bouts of meningitis.

In October 2021, he was released from the hospital and returned home to the care of his wife.

Therapy

“I was like a baby,” Holloway said. “I had to start from ground zero.”

He had to relearn how to chew, talk, sit, stand and eventually walk again.

Doctors did not believe he would walk again.

He proved them wrong.

“The work is hard and continues to this day,” he said. “Just today I had speech therapy.”

Perspective

Holloway has been medically retired, but he remains a valued member of the law enforcement family.

His department brings him to promotional ceremonies and special events. He is also taken to academies, where he shares his story and what he has learned.

“I have no peripheral vision to my left, and I can’t drive,” he said. “My wife drives me everywhere.”

But he does not dwell on what he has lost.

“I don’t concentrate on what I can’t do. I concentrate on what I can do.”

His perspective on life has changed.

“I used to go to work and then work part-time jobs to enjoy life. Now I find enjoyment just sitting on the couch with my wife and son. There is actually no word for it, because it is a level far above enjoyment.”

He also said, “I have been blessed to be able to see God’s hand in everything now.”

Case adjudication

Even though Aaron Shelton had a pistol next to him in the car throughout the pursuit, he later claimed his cousin was holding him hostage.

The jury and judge did not accept that explanation.

He was convicted and sentenced to 165 years without the possibility of parole.

At sentencing, Holloway said, “I pray for him and his salvation. I forgive him, both of them.”

Lessons from the man who stood at Heaven’s gate

Rob had this message for officers still working the streets:

Don’t be complacent. When you are riding around at night, think about your next move should a critical incident be called out.

Always work on advancing your skills and knowledge through training. Take classes that challenge you.

Know the people you work with — and their families. My two best friends had to tell my wife and son I had been shot.

Know your “why.” Why do you police? Why are you fighting?

If you were to die today, are you prepared to meet your Savior? Make sure everything is right between you and your family — and between you and your Savior — before you start duty.

Conclusion

I am honored by Police1 to have been able to talk to Sgt. Rob Holloway and share his story.

His struggle to survive was as difficult as any of the officers I have had the distinct privilege to interview.

Although each story is different, one common message remains:

Never give up.