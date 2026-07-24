Webinar: Multi-mission robotics for public safety

Date: Tuesday, September 8

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

High-risk environments demand fast intelligence, flexible tools and safer approaches to investigation and response.



Modern public safety agencies are expanding beyond traditional robotics platforms and deploying agile mobile robots like Spot® to support reconnaissance, intervention and tactical decision-making across multiple mission types.



Join this webinar to learn how agencies are using mobile robotics to improve situational awareness, reduce exposure to personnel and strengthen operational readiness.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:



How agencies are deploying robots across ISR, EOD and CBRN scenarios



across ISR, EOD and CBRN scenarios Strategies for safer risk assessment and remote investigation



and remote investigation How Spot Arm and integrated sensors support field operations



support field operations Real examples from departments actively using mobile robots today

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chief of police



SWAT commander / SWAT team leader



Tactical response team member



Bomb squad commander



Critical incident commander



Emergency Response Team (ERT) commander

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Vatche Arabian, Matt Montecalvo

Vatche Arabian is a Spot applications expert at Boston Dynamics working with customers in public safety and industry. He sees Spot as an indispensable tool for operators tasked with dangerous and critical missions and that it is key to keeping people safe and out of harm’s way.

Matt “Cupcake” Montecalvo joined Boston Dynamics in April 2023 and instantly began influencing the way in which Spot’s product design and features bring first responder and warfighter needs in mind. Cupcake is a lifelong roboticist who began as an intern at iRobot as a Systems Engineer more than a decade ago and rose through the ranks, completing his career at Teledyne FLIR as the Senior Service Manager in 2023. As the Boston Dynamics Government Product Manager, Cupcake’s contributions extend to training, break fix, solutions and partners.