The Up-Beat

Cops, firefighters, and EMTs holiday shop with 100 Mass. kids

Lowell Police, Pridestar Trinity EMS and Lowell Fire volunteered for the Heroes and Helpers shopping event

December 19, 2025 04:17 PM
Lowell Police Holiday Shopping (1).png

The purpose of Heroes and Helps is to create positive experiences between youth and first responders.

Lowell Police Department / Facebook

By Aaron Curtis
The Sun

LOWELL, Mass. — Holiday cheer filled the aisles of Target earlier this month as first responders helped dozens of children shop for gifts.

Lowell police officers and firefighters, along with state troopers, Pridestar Trinity EMTs, and representatives from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, took part in the annual Heroes and Helpers event, which brings some holiday spirit to kids from under-resourced neighborhoods.

Each child, paired with a first responder and armed with a $100 gift card, wandered the aisles to pick out gifts, whether for themselves, friends or family.

“Every officer and first responder who volunteered, myself included, were moved by the thoughtfulness and excitement of the kids we were partnered with,” Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a press release about the event. “Heroes and Helpers provides a priceless opportunity for our officers to meet the future of our community during the holiday season. We are truly grateful to all of the organizations that made this possible.”

The program is funded nationwide by Target, which provided $2,500 in gift cards for 100 Lowell youths, ages 10 to 14. The kids were selected based on need with assistance from Lowell Public Schools.

The Greater Lowell Community Foundation and the Police Activities League of Massachusetts (PAL) boosted this year’s event with a $7,500 contribution, helping provide more gifts and expanding the holiday shopping experience for local youths.

“The Greater Lowell Community Foundation is thrilled to partner with Lowell Police and to bring joy and excitement to so many youth in our community during the holiday,” GLCF President and CEO Jay Linnehan said in the release.

Pridestar Trinity EMS chipped in an extra $500 in Target gift cards to cover any children who went over their $100 limit. AT&T also provided funding to PAL, helping strengthen the grant that made the event possible.

Volunteers were easy to find for the holiday shopping trip. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan even joined the effort, along with several assistant district attorneys and victim witness advocates joining in.

The program is designed to give young people positive experiences with first responders and to build lasting relationships between them and youths from underserved neighborhoods.

It also offers first responders — who often face trauma in their work — a chance to share in a joyful, uplifting experience with the community.

“Being a part of Heroes and Helpers is about far more than holiday shopping, it helps to build genuine connections and trust within the communities we serve,” Ryan said in the release.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

