SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As autonomous vehicles turn up at more emergency scenes, a UC Berkeley researcher is asking first responders nationwide to share what those encounters have looked like.

Linda Lim, a PhD researcher, is conducting the survey as part of a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) project. She said the results could help shape vehicle design, policy and coordination with emergency services.

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The survey is anonymous and takes 5 to 8 minutes. Lim is looking for police, fire, EMS and traffic management personnel, particularly in cities where autonomous vehicles such as Waymo and Zoox already operate. Responders who have never encountered one on a call are also welcome to participate.

Responders who want to take part can find the survey here.