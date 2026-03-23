From uniform to home life: Officers share how they ‘clock out’

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What helps officers truly leave the job behind at the end of a shift? That question sparked a thoughtful discussion within the Police1 Facebook community, where members shared the routines and mindsets that help them decompress. From symbolic uniform rituals to quiet drives home, many emphasized the importance of separating identity from the badge. Here’s a look at how officers transition from duty to home life.

Literally, taking off the uniform

Multiple officers noted that taking off work clothes at the end of the day helped them shed stress from the shift.

“It was symbolic; as I took off my vest and uniform, I envisioned taking off everything I saw and did for the shift. I left that stuff with the uniform.”

“Never wear the uniform home. Always change at the station.”

“Always able to leave work at work. Once the uniform is off and I step out the door, I’m no longer “officer.” Remember your job is not your identity.”

Taking time to unwind

Hobbies and routines can be critical in helping officers exit their shift and reenter their home. Here are some recommendations from the Police1 community:

“I used to read or watch some mindless YouTube videos for about an hour after I got home. It helped me decompress and get ready for bed.”

“I paint by numbers, not kids paintings but large adult paint by numbers. It turns off my brain and lets me refocus on regular life.”

The drive

Several commenters said that their drive home represented a sacred time for listening to music and setting the worries of the job aside.

“I take the scenic route home. Only adds about 6 minutes to the drive and it’s very calming.”

“Listen to Jimmy Buffett on the way home.”

“45-minute drive to work to prepare mentally and 45-minute drive home to leave it behind.”

Engaging at home

Officers advised that enjoying time with friends and family outside of work is essential, both for the loved ones and for the officer.

“The daily reminder that my family didn’t sign up for my job. They deserve to get the mom and wife, not the officer.”

“Five minutes to vent, and then no more work talk.”

Mindset changes

Commenters also cited philosophical changes they enacted to help bring the shift to a close.

“I took a training session on ‘guided imagery’ and saw how I could use it outside of tactics. I would change into uniform and when I got behind the patrol car wheel, I went through a ritual where I closed my eyes and told myself ‘turn off.’ I stopped being husband and family man and became ‘cop.’ I did the reverse at end of shift.”

“The biggest thing that helped me is asking myself after every stressful call ‘does this affect my personal life in any way shape or form?’” The answer is always no and I leave it behind.”

What’s the most effective way for you to mentally disconnect from work after your shift?