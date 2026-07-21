BWC: Texas SWAT officer shoots through windshield after suspect opens fire during warrant service

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released body camera video showing a man waiting inside his vehicle for SWAT officers to arrive at his home, shooting at them and wounding one.

The June 16 incident began when a SWAT team was called to execute a weapons-related search and arrest warrant at a residence.

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Officers arrived at the scene and approached the suspect’s vehicle while still inside their unmarked police vehicle. They then saw the suspect holding a gun, and the man began firing shots at the officers.

Body camera footage shows officers returning fire at the suspect, some through their windshield. All four officers fired multiple shots.

One officer was grazed in the leg by the suspect’s gunfire. The suspect was struck in the hand and shoulder.

The suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. He and the wounded officer were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.