NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Texas SWAT officer shoots through windshield after suspect opens fire during warrant service

As a San Antonio SWAT unit arrived at a house for a warrant service, the subject of the warrant waited in his parked vehicle to fire shots at them; one officer and the suspect were injured

July 21, 2026 11:39 AM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released body camera video showing a man waiting inside his vehicle for SWAT officers to arrive at his home, shooting at them and wounding one.

The June 16 incident began when a SWAT team was called to execute a weapons-related search and arrest warrant at a residence.

| REGISTER: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation

Officers arrived at the scene and approached the suspect’s vehicle while still inside their unmarked police vehicle. They then saw the suspect holding a gun, and the man began firing shots at the officers.

Body camera footage shows officers returning fire at the suspect, some through their windshield. All four officers fired multiple shots.

One officer was grazed in the leg by the suspect’s gunfire. The suspect was struck in the hand and shoulder.

The suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. He and the wounded officer were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-07-20 093129.png
Body Camera
Video: Texas officer halts traffic stop, rushes to save driver as car bursts into flames
Cpl. Joshua Swisher was presented with the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award after smashing the vehicle’s window to pull the driver out
July 20, 2026 09:34 AM
US-NEWS-METRO-CHANGES-PURSUIT-POLICY-TARGETING-1-LV.jpg
Pursuit
LVMPD policy updates allow more vehicle pursuits of certain suspects
The policy update allows Las Vegas Metro officers to pursue drivers suspected of DUI and driving stolen cars, as well as suspects in extensive investigations
July 20, 2026 10:53 AM
Screenshot 2026-07-20 102849.png
Body Camera
BWC: Armed suspect fires at pursuing LAPD officers, strikes officer in chest
The LAPD officer’s ballistic vest stopped the round; two police cruisers were also struck by gunfire
July 20, 2026 10:54 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-NJ-COP-STABBED-HEAD-WHILE-1-NJA.jpg
Officer Safety
N.J. officer stabbed in head while intervening in domestic disturbance
Long Branch Officer Geter Benitez was responding to a domestic dispute when he saw a suspect assaulting a woman and rushed to intervene
July 20, 2026 11:32 AM
Company News
Guardian carrying a full-size AED (1).jpg
Drones
BRINC Raises $125M to Put a 911 Response Drone on Every Police and Fire Station Roof
Led by Motorola Solutions, with participation from Index Ventures and Dylan Field, this round brings BRINC’s total capital raised to well over a quarter billion dollars
July 14, 2026 05:35 PM

Body Camera Bodycam Briefings Officer Safety Officer-Involved Shootings SWAT
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com