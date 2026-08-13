N.C. city names new permanent police chief

By Kristen Johnson

The News & Observer (Raleigh)

DURHAM, N.C. — Three months after the retirement of Patrice Andrews, the city of Durham has picked a new police chief.

Stephanie Mardis, currently assistant chief of the Greensboro Police Department, will take over on Sept. 8, the city announced Monday.

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Mardis has a 24-year career in law enforcement and a background in patrol operations, narcotics, criminal investigation and community engagement. She was selected after a process that included resident feedback and the city’s recent violence reduction summit that called for, among other things, reducing shootings and homicides by 10% each year and bringing back trained violence interrupters to reduce shootings in Durham.

She is the fourth woman to serve as Durham’s police chief.

In a news release, City Manager Bo Ferguson said Mardis has “demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep operational experience, and a clear dedication to transparency and community partnership.”

“She is prepared to lead our department forward at a pivotal moment for public safety in our city,” the statement read.

Ferguson also thanked Interim Chief Walter Tate, who has led the department since May, following Andrews’ retirement.

All told, reported violent and property crime in Durham is down just over 5% this year compared to the same time last year.

As of Aug. 1, at least 116 people had been shot in Durham this year, 13 of them fatally, according to Durham Police Department statistics.

That compares to 102 people shot and 19 killed by the same time last year.

Hiring controversy in Greensboro

Earlier this year, Mardis was in the middle of a hiring controversy in Greensboro.

Public criticism erupted after the Greensboro city manager passed over Mardis during the national search for a new police chief, according to WFDD. The city hired Kamran Afzal, chief of the Dayton Police Department in Ohio , as Greensboro’s police chief.

Dozens of residents criticized a lack of transparency about the hiring and said they were shut out of participating in the selection process, according to a report by the Carolina Peacemaker. Advocates and residents favored Mardis for her two decades in law enforcement and strong ties with the Greensboro community, and called the city’s decision to look outside the department for a chief a “slap in the face.”

Graduate of the FBI National Academy

Mardis is a graduate of the University of Virginia , Liberty University and Bennett College in Greensboro . She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and N.C. State University’s Administrative Officers Management Program.

In a statement, Mardis said she was “committed to principled leadership, transparency, and strong community partnerships, values that align closely with Durham’s vision for public safety.”

“Durham’s voice clearly shaped this process, and I am grateful for the opportunity to build on the trust, innovation, and collaboration that residents expect and deserve,” she said. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Durham Police Department , strengthening relationships across the community, and advancing evidence‑based strategies that improve safety, support officer wellness, and honor the City’s commitment to constitutional policing.”

The police chief reports to the city manager and oversees a budget of over $93 million. The department currently employs 405 of 531 authorized sworn officers and 133 of 145 authorized civilian employees and 54 part-time staff, “reflecting ongoing recruitment needs,” according to the city’s advertisement for the chief’s job.

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