Strengthening recruitment and retention of women in policing

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Agencies are making progress in bringing more women into the profession — and many are looking for ways to build on that momentum.

This field guide highlights practical steps agencies can take to improve recruiting, strengthen early career experience and support long-term success.

WHAT’S INSIDE



How to better connect with female candidates

Ways to strengthen the day-one experience

Where small improvements can make a big impact

How to support key career milestones

A practical checklist to assess your agency

Download the field guide and identify where your agency can improve!

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!