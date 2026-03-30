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Women in Law Enforcement

Strengthening recruitment and retention of women in policing

A field guide to help agencies improve hiring, onboarding and long-term career development of female officers

March 30, 2026 02:39 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Agencies are making progress in bringing more women into the profession — and many are looking for ways to build on that momentum.

This field guide highlights practical steps agencies can take to improve recruiting, strengthen early career experience and support long-term success.

WHAT’S INSIDE

  • How to better connect with female candidates
  • Ways to strengthen the day-one experience
  • Where small improvements can make a big impact
  • How to support key career milestones
  • A practical checklist to assess your agency

Download the field guide and identify where your agency can improve!

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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