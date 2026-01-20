Tenn. PD’s first female motorcycle officer retires after nearly 40 years with department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After nearly four decades with the Memphis Police Department, Lt. Evertina Halfacre is retiring as a trailblazer in law enforcement and a pioneer for women in the profession, WMC reported.

Halfacre leaves the department as its first and only female motorcycle officer and supervisor in the Motorcycle Squad, according to the report. She also holds the distinction of being the first woman assigned to MPD’s Drug Interdiction Unit and one of the first two women in the department’s Color Guard.

Halfacre joined the force in 1986, motivated by the need to support her family following a divorce. She later set her sights on MPD’s Motorcycle Squad, where the first test was lifting a 900-pound bike — a challenge she passed, officially joining the unit in 2010.

Her family background played a role in her love of motorcycles. Her grandfather, mother and five brothers all rode, and she began riding with them as a young woman, according to the report.

Throughout her 39-year career, Halfacre participated in traffic enforcement, community outreach and public events such as the Liberty Bowl and visits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She often emphasized the importance of building trust with the community, especially children.

Though retiring from full-time duty, Halfacre will continue to serve as a reserve officer and perform with the Color Guard for two more years. She said she looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and hopes her career inspires other young women to pursue their goals.

“My journey has been grand...” Halfacre said. “I couldn’t have chosen a better career.”