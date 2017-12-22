18 on 2018: Expert predictions on the top police issues in 2018

PoliceOne’s 19 on 2019: Expert predictions on the top police issues in 2019 is now available. Read about the critical issues and trends facing law enforcement in our new slideshow, which you are welcome to download, print, or share on your social networks.

By Police1 Staff

While the end of the year is when we reflect on events impacting law enforcement during the previous 12 months, it is also a time to look ahead at the challenges that face policing in 2018.

We asked 18 law enforcement experts to share their predictions of the biggest issues police will face in 2018, and reveal their top tips for how to navigate the path ahead. Add your predictions in the comments below.