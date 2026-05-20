The future of dispatch: 5 workflows police departments should prepare for

President of Priority Solutions Inc. and chair of the IAED ECNS Council of Standards

National (USA) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) call volume has generally increased by 4% to 10% annually over the past five years. National reporting via the NEMSIS 2024 Dataset recorded 60,298,684 EMS activations. International (EMS) call volumes have increased by an average of 6% annually over the past five years.

Drivers of increased demand include an aging population (age over 65 years) with nearly 50% of all EMS utilization and growing 6% to 8% annually; behavioral health crises with calls for mental health and substance abuse rose 24% between 2017 and 202; chronic disease leading to a steady 5% to 8% annual rise in calls and an increase in low-acuity calls post the Covid pandemic.

Despite the rise in EMS call volume, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) reports severe staffing shortages, with annual turnover among EMTs and paramedics reaching 20% to 30%, forcing many agencies to lengthen their standard response times.

There has been a significant and sustained increase in low-acuity (non-emergency) call volume to EMS systems over the last five years. Recent data suggests that as much as 70% of all 911 calls are categorized as non-emergent. In some regions, like New York City in 2024, response times for life-threatening emergencies hit record lows specifically due to an "excessive amount of low-priority calls".

One dispatch workflow we expect to see changing in the next 3-5 years is how agencies deal with the increase in low-acuity 911 calls.

Some mitigation efforts include a tiered deployment of resources with approximately 36% of agencies now using alternate response units for low-acuity calls to keep advanced life support (ALS) ambulances free for critical emergencies; extended wait times; some systems have intentionally increased response time goals for low-acuity calls to 25, 60 or even 90 minutes (higher in some UK based EMS systems) to prioritize high-acuity patients and secondary nurse triage of low acuity 911 calls which can redirect 40%-45% of low-acuity call volume to alternative resources in the community other than using an ambulance to the hospital.

Agencies should be looking more closely at getting resources in place to incorporate nurse triage of low-acuity 911 calls to cope with the ever-increasing EMS call demand. This may include securing funding, staffing and public outreach campaigns in order to facilitate this program.