2 Indianapolis officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were shot and a suspect was killed after police were called to investigate an “ongoing disturbance,” FOX 59 reported.

The July 22 incident unfolded when officers were called to the scene of a disturbance caused by a man armed with a gun.

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When they arrived at the scene, they encountered a man suspected to be the subject of the call, FOX 59 reported. Soon after they made contact with him, the suspect opened fire.

Two officers were wounded by gunfire. At least three officers involved in the response returned fire, striking the suspect.

The officers were transported to the hospital, one by ambulance and one in a police cruiser, FOX 59 reported. The officers are in stable condition.

“Two of our officers [were] struck by gunfire trying to do their job and wanting to go home to their families every night, protecting their community, the City of Indianapolis,” IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson stated.

The suspect was also transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.