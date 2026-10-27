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Driver chases, repeatedly rams Wash. sheriff’s office cruiser, injuring deputy

The suspect followed the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, striking it at least four times and injuring the deputy inside

October 27, 2026 12:24 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Yakima County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s office stated that one of its deputies was followed and rammed by a driver after leaving a call.

The Oct. 23 incident occurred as the deputy dropped off a community member at a residence overnight. As she returned to patrol, she saw a driver approaching her vehicle quickly.

The driver then struck her cruiser from behind.

As the deputy started to pull over, the suspect struck the cruiser again. At that point, the deputy realized the collisions did not appear to be accidental, the Yakima County Sheriff’s office stated.

The deputy radioed for backup and turned on her emergency lights as she increased her speed in an effort to create distance between herself and the attacker.

The vehicle matched her speed and struck the cruiser again.

As the deputy crossed a bridge, the suspect vehicle struck her cruiser again, causing her to lose control and crash into a bridge barrier.

The chase ended when the deputy exited her vehicle in a defensive position, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver turned around and fled in the opposite direction.

The deputy was injured in the collisions. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office did not state the nature or severity of her injuries, but stated that there would be one less deputy on patrol “for a while.”

The suspect was later found and arrested. She reportedly resisted officers, hitting one in the face. The sheriff’s office requested she face charges of assault, malicious mischief, hit and run with injury, and assault on an officer.

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Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com