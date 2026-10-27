Driver chases, repeatedly rams Wash. sheriff’s office cruiser, injuring deputy

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s office stated that one of its deputies was followed and rammed by a driver after leaving a call.

The Oct. 23 incident occurred as the deputy dropped off a community member at a residence overnight. As she returned to patrol, she saw a driver approaching her vehicle quickly.

The driver then struck her cruiser from behind.

As the deputy started to pull over, the suspect struck the cruiser again. At that point, the deputy realized the collisions did not appear to be accidental, the Yakima County Sheriff’s office stated.

The deputy radioed for backup and turned on her emergency lights as she increased her speed in an effort to create distance between herself and the attacker.

The vehicle matched her speed and struck the cruiser again.

As the deputy crossed a bridge, the suspect vehicle struck her cruiser again, causing her to lose control and crash into a bridge barrier.

The chase ended when the deputy exited her vehicle in a defensive position, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver turned around and fled in the opposite direction.

The deputy was injured in the collisions. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office did not state the nature or severity of her injuries, but stated that there would be one less deputy on patrol “for a while.”

The suspect was later found and arrested. She reportedly resisted officers, hitting one in the face. The sheriff’s office requested she face charges of assault, malicious mischief, hit and run with injury, and assault on an officer.