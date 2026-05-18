‘Fighting for his life': Ark. officer returns fire after being shot in the neck by suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith Police officer was able to return fire after being severely wounded in a suspect attack, 40/29 News reported.

Officer Kyle Newman underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition after being shot in the neck by a suspect. The May 17 incident unfolded when Newman approached the suspect’s crashed vehicle.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

As Newman began to investigate the suspect for possible DUI, the suspect became argumentative, eventually attempting to flee in his truck, 40/29 reported. As Newman worked to remove him from the vehicle and detain him, the suspect shot Newman in the neck.

Newman was able to fire his gun as he fell to the ground. Another officer heard the gunfire and responded, reporting the shots fired to dispatch, shooting at the suspect inside the vehicle and rendering aid to Newman.

The suspect went on to lead officers on a pursuit before crashing the vehicle again, 40/29 reported. An officer-involved shooting occurred, which left the suspect dead. Officers located a handgun in the vehicle.

“Officer Kyle Newman is fighting for his life today because he responded to protect this community and was confronted with an armed individual who chose violence,” Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker stated.