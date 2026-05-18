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‘Fighting for his life': Ark. officer returns fire after being shot in the neck by suspect

Fort Smith Police Officer Kyle Newman fired a shot as he fell to the ground after being severely wounded in an attack; other officers responded, prompting a pursuit and a fatal OIS

May 18, 2026 11:01 AM • 
Joanna Putman

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith Police officer was able to return fire after being severely wounded in a suspect attack, 40/29 News reported.

Officer Kyle Newman underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition after being shot in the neck by a suspect. The May 17 incident unfolded when Newman approached the suspect’s crashed vehicle.

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As Newman began to investigate the suspect for possible DUI, the suspect became argumentative, eventually attempting to flee in his truck, 40/29 reported. As Newman worked to remove him from the vehicle and detain him, the suspect shot Newman in the neck.

Newman was able to fire his gun as he fell to the ground. Another officer heard the gunfire and responded, reporting the shots fired to dispatch, shooting at the suspect inside the vehicle and rendering aid to Newman.

The suspect went on to lead officers on a pursuit before crashing the vehicle again, 40/29 reported. An officer-involved shooting occurred, which left the suspect dead. Officers located a handgun in the vehicle.

“Officer Kyle Newman is fighting for his life today because he responded to protect this community and was confronted with an armed individual who chose violence,” Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com