World Trade Center Steel Available to Public Safety Agencies

Press Release courtesy of September 11th Families Association

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is open to requests from organizations that would like to request a piece of World Trade Center steel. The steel was recovered from the World Trade Center site after September 11, 2001 and secured at JFK Airport by The Port Authority of NY and NJ until now.

The September 11th Families Association is proud to be part of this great effort to distribute steel to organizations interested in creating memorials. The steel withstood the most horrific attack on American soil that took the lives of 2,973 innocent people -- one of whom was my son Jonathan Ielpi a firefighter with FDNY Squad 288. This is an extraordinary opportunity to obtain a piece of World Trade Center steel.

The steel must be used in a memorial open to the general public such as in parks, training grounds for uniformed personnel or places of public assembly. The steel is not intended for and may not be used in personal collections, sold or used for fundraising. All requests for steel need to be in writing on official letterhead from an officer of a federal, state or local agency, or a not for profit organization. Requests from outside the United States are also welcome.

This is a rare opportunity to create a lasting memorial honoring the lives lost and educating future generations about the events of September 11, 2001. Everyday, your work as emergency personnel demonstrates the power of good. A public memorial to the victims and heroes of 9/11 is a powerful way to insure their memory lives on in your community.

Sincerely,

Lee Ielpi

President

September 11th Families Association

Tribute WTC Visitor Center

To Send a Request

Written requests for a piece of World Trade Center steel should be addressed to:

Christopher O. Ward

Executive Director

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

225 Park Avenue South

New York, NY 10003

An e-mail copy of the letter should be sent to the following parties:

Timothy Stickleman, Assistant General Counsel

tstickel@panynj.gov

Norma Manigan, Senior Manager, Public Affairs

nmanigan@panynj.gov

Peter Miller, Senior Manager, Office of the Chief Operating Officer

pmiller@panynj.gov

Lee Ielpi, President September 11th Families Association

lielpi@911families.org

Sample Letter:

Letterhead of your organization

(Name, Title Address Telephone number, Email)

Date

Mr. Christopher O. Ward

Executive Director

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

225 Park Avenue South

New York, NY 10003

Dear Mr. Ward:

Our organization is [identify as government, foundation, etc. (a 501 (c)(3) not for profit our IRS designation letter is enclosed)].

We are requesting an artifact that was salvaged from the World Trade Center after September 11th 2001.

Our organization is planning to [describe your plans and their goals]. The artifact would [describe how it would be used, public accessibility, and other pertinent facts]. If possible the piece would be [state dimensions, weight limitations].

If a piece is identified and released to us, we agree to handle all necessary preparation and transportation matters.

Sincerely,

Name

Title