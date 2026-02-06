REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Down

Ariz. DPS identifies trooper and pilot killed in helicopter crash during shooting response

Trooper Hunter Bennett, 28, and Pilot Robert Skankey, 61, were killed while supporting ground units during an active shooter incident

February 06, 2026 02:56 PM
Helicopter-Crash-Arizona

This photo combo shows from left, trooper Hunter R. Bennett and pilot Robert Bruce Skankey,. (Arizona Department Of Public Safety via AP)

AP

By Mead Gruver
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona law enforcement officers mourned a veteran U.S. Marine pilot and a trooper/paramedic Friday while the cause of a helicopter crash that killed them during a police shootout with a domestic violence suspect in Flagstaff remained under investigation.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, fired on officers from multiple rooftops in Flagstaff over almost two hours Wednesday night. He was captured at about the same time as the helicopter crash.

The helicopter crew had been playing a common role, helping officers on the ground, Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Jeffrey Glover said.

“They have the ability of getting eyes and ears up top,” he said. “They have a very important role when they are running their missions.”

What caused the helicopter to crash was “under active investigation” by agencies including the National Transportation Safety Board, Glover said.

No one on the helicopter had opened fire, Glover said. The Bell 407 helicopter was “functioning just fine” when it was most recently inspected on Jan. 29, Glover said.

Glover declined to say more about possible causes, such as whether gunfire or a drone may have struck it.

“It would be just really irresponsible for us to speculate at this time. We have to allow for NTSB to conduct their investigation to figure out exactly what has occurred,” Glover said.

Trooper Hunter Bennett, 28, and pilot Robert Skankey, 61, were killed.

The confrontation began when law enforcement officers responded to a domestic violence call, Flagstaff Police Chief Sean Connolly said Thursday.

As the officers spoke with the victim in the front yard, the suspect opened fire on them from the back of the residence with a semiautomatic long rifle.

A protracted gunbattle ensued, with the unidentified suspect “hopping from roof to roof” in the neighborhood while shooting at officers. The police chief described the neighborhood as “under siege” while the suspect shot on officers and into homes.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with nonfatal gunshot wounds.

Connolly indicated three Flagstaff police officers and one Department of Public Safety employee fired their weapons during the altercation.

Skankey was a longtime resident of Kingman, Arizona, city officials said in a statement. He had been hired by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in May 2021 and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was married and had four children, Glover said.

Bennett was an honors graduate of Arizona State University and the top graduate of his 2023 Arizona Law Enforcement Academy class. He transferred to an air rescue unit in 2024 and months later married his high school sweetheart, officials said.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
Gunmaker Liability Protection
Firearms
Ind. State Police select Sig P320 as next duty handgun
The department spent $1.17 million on the new handguns and holsters, replacing a discontinued Sig model they had used for over a decade
February 06, 2026 11:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-06 102419.png
Arrests and Sentencing
‘I hope somebody blows your f***ing head off': Sheriff’s union calls for firing of dispatcher after DUI arrest
Body camera footage shows an EMS dispatcher railing against Harford County deputies, expressing that she hoped they were killed and that “nobody likes cops”
February 06, 2026 10:35 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-06 130426.png
Investigations
7 Toronto police officers charged in corruption case tied to plot to kill corrections manager
Authorities say leaked police data was used to facilitate shootings, drug trafficking and an attempted murder of an Ontario corrections manager
February 06, 2026 01:13 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Airborne and Maritime Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down Police Heroes