BWC video shows Tiger Woods being arrested at scene of Fla. car crash

By Mark Heim

al.com

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Bodycam footage of Tigers Woods’ DUI arrest has been released and shows the lengendary golfer being handcuffed and participating in field sobriety tests.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released the video, and it was shared by WPBF on Thursday.

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“I’m being arrested?” Woods asked as he was handcuffed.

A police office responds, “At this time, I do believe your normal faculties are impaired.”

The video shows an officer removing cash, AirPods, nicotine-free “focus pouches” and two opioid pills from Woods’ pocket during the search.

Woods told the officers the pills were “Norco.”

The police affidavit, obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, stated that the pills were hydrocodone.

In a second video released by WPBF on Thursday, Woods explains to the officer that, “I looked down at my phone, and boom,” after the rollover crash.

On Tuesday night, Woods announced he is stepping away from golf.

Following his arrest this past Friday for suspicion of DUI, Woods released a statement noting he is stepping away to “seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Woods submitted his plea of not guilty in Martin Country Circuit Court.

In addition, Woods also demanded a jury trial and waived a scheduled April 23 arraignment. Woods will be represented by Douglas Duncan, the same attorney who represented Woods in 2017 case when Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Nine years later, Woods once again was arrested on suspicion of DUI this past Friday when his Range Rover flipped on its side after clipping a trailer that had slowed down in front of him.

In an affidavit, Woods claims he was looking for his cell phone, and didn’t realize the truck, with a trailer attached was slowing down to make a turn. According to Martin County officers, Woods was “sweating profusely” and looked “lethargic and slow.

Martin County Sheriff’s deputy Tatiana Levenar wrote in the affidavit that Woods “limping and stumbling to the right.” Woods told the officers about the multiple surgeries he had in his career as they asked him to perform more tests.

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