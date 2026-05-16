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N.C. pursuit ends with fleeing suspect found in ceiling

The Gastonia Police pursuit began when a Flock camera spotted two motorcyclists who fled a traffic stop

May 16, 2026 07:00 AM
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Gastonia Police Department

By Mark Price
The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.)

GASTONIA, N.C. — A police chase involving two stolen motorcycles took an odd turn when one of the bikers was found hiding in the ceiling at a hospital, according to investigators in North Carolina.

The chase began around noon on Sunday, when a Flock camera spotted the suspects traveling along Armstrong Park Road in Gastonia , police said in a May 10 news release.

“Officers quickly located the motorcycles ... and attempted a traffic stop. Both riders took off,” police said. “A short time later, both motorcycles were found wrecked and abandoned at the dead end of Melvin Drive, just east of New Hope Road.”

Gastonia Police K-9 Bo was then brought to the scene to track down the suspects, leading to a 20-year-old man being found hiding nearby in some bushes, police said.

“Bo then continued tracking the second suspect ... to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. After an extensive search, patrol officers, with the assistance of K-9 Bo, located (the suspect) hiding in a dropdown ceiling of the hospital.”

The suspect, a 27-year-old Dallas man, had been charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, second degree trespassing, reckless driving, and obstruction of a health care facility, court records show.

Charges against the 20-year-old suspect were not released.

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