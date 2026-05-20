How AI is reshaping police investigations — and why human oversight still matters

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Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept in policing. Agencies are already using AI-assisted tools to analyze digital evidence, identify crime patterns, process body-worn camera footage and accelerate investigations that once took days or weeks to solve. But as adoption spreads, law enforcement leaders are also confronting major questions about transparency, policy, cybersecurity and the risks of overreliance on automation. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Fairfax County Police Major Brendan Hooke about where AI is delivering real operational value, where agencies need guardrails and why human oversight remains critical as policing enters a new technological era.

Hooke, commander of Fairfax County Police Department’s Cyber and Forensic Division, says AI’s biggest impact is helping investigators manage overwhelming volumes of digital evidence.

From analyzing jail calls and surveillance video to identifying vehicles through distinctive features beyond license plates, AI tools are helping agencies surface critical leads faster while keeping investigators focused on higher-value work. He also discusses Fairfax County’s use of real-time crime center technology, AI-assisted report writing, predictive analytics and live translation tools, while emphasizing that AI should serve as a force multiplier — not a replacement for human judgment, investigative rigor or community trust.

Tune in to discover



How AI is helping investigators analyze massive amounts of digital evidence faster

Why human oversight and transparency remain essential in AI-assisted policing

How real-time crime centers are using AI to accelerate suspect identification and response

What agencies are learning from AI-assisted body-worn camera report writing

Why policy, cybersecurity and “crawl-walk-run” implementation matter before deploying AI tools

How Fairfax County is balancing innovation with community trust and accountability

Where facial recognition technology creates both investigative opportunities and legal concerns

Why police leaders should focus on operational needs — not just “shiny new technology” — when adopting AI solutions

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by Oracle. Today’s public safety professionals face new and evolving challenges every day. The expectations of the communities you serve have never been higher, and your duties have never been more complex. Oracle recognizes the importance of the work you do, and has set out to make a meaningful difference in how you deliver on your oath to service. Oracle’s unified public safety hardware and software suite provides first responders with the advanced tools to boost efficiency and enhance real-time situational awareness, which can help improve issue resolution. To learn more, visit oracle.com.

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