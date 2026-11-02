BWC: 2 Colo. officers hit by friendly fire during fatal OIS

PUEBLO, Colo. — Body camera video shows an officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect and left two Pueblo Police Department officers wounded by friendly fire.

The incident unfolded on Oct. 10 as officers responded to a home invasion in the 1600 block of Gaylord Avenue.

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In body camera video, a woman tells officers that she is the girlfriend of the suspect and that he broke her window, hit her and showed her a gun. She said he had threatened to kill her and she had been calling police for days.

A short time later, an officer reports the armed suspect is driving away, and a pursuit follows. Officers then gather outside an apartment at Regency Park, where they repeatedly announce, “Police, open the door, we’re going to kick it down.”

Gunfire erupts, and an officer can be heard saying, “I’m hit!”

Police give commands for the suspect to show his hands. An officer radios “shots fired” and “officer down.”

The suspect was shot and killed during the incident, the Pueblo Police Department said. A firearm was recovered at the scene by CIRT personnel.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is investigating the shooting, determined that two officers were hit by gunfire from other Pueblo officers, the department said in an Oct. 16 update.

Officer Jonathon Woehler was shot in both legs and released from the hospital on Oct. 12. Officer Justin Ortiz suffered a graze wound to the ankle. Both are recovering, according to the department.

“As the facts are established, we will examine the incident carefully, including tactics, positioning, communication and decision making,” Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said in a statement.