Video: Man opens fire at Ky. officers from inside motel room

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department released videos showing the moment a man opened fire at officers during a motel room standoff.

The Oct. 15 incident began when 911 callers reported hearing arguing and gunfire. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman who stated that her ex-boyfriend fired shots at her before driving away in a vehicle.

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Officers located the vehicle outside of a motel and learned which room the suspect was staying in. Using a PA system, spotlights and sirens, the officers attempted to urge any occupants to exit the motel room.

At one point, a door opened and quickly shut, confirming that there were occupants inside the room. After 35 minutes had elapsed, a woman exited the room, video shows.

After the woman left, a man opened the door and began firing shots at officers. At least one police vehicle was struck. Three police officers returned fire.

The man reentered the room and shut the door.

Another gunshot can be heard from inside the room.

Officers continued to issue orders for the man to exit the room. SWAT officers arrived and performed an explosive breach into the motel room.

A drone entered the room and confirmed that the suspect was deceased.

Investigators found that the suspect had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso from officers returning fire and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.