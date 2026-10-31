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Mont. deputy, 28, shot and killed while responding to disturbance call

Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma was killed and a Eureka Police Department officer was wounded during the response; Terpsma joined the sheriff’s office in May 2026

October 31, 2026 05:19 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
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Deputy Ryan Terpsma

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EUREKA, Mont. — A Lincoln County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in Eureka, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Ryan Terpsma, 28, and a Eureka Police Department officer responded to a disturbance call at 118 Lone Pine Trail around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 30, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short. Terpsma died at the scene. The Eureka officer was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Matthew David Dye of Kalispell, left the scene in a vehicle with a 7-year-old girl, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle and pursued it.

During the pursuit, Dye fired at deputies, disabling two patrol cars. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies returned fire. A roadblock was set up, and Dye stopped and surrendered. The girl was unharmed, according to Flathead County.

Law enforcement later found 46-year-old Merrisa Walker dead at the scene of the original call. A juvenile female was injured and was treated and released at the scene, Short said.

Dye will be charged and is expected to have an initial hearing in Lincoln County Justice Court, Short said.

“It has been trying times in Lincoln County during the last year,” Short said in the release, adding that the community can support the Sheriff’s Office and each other as they grieve “this fine young man.”

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Terpsma worked as a detention officer there from December 2024 until May 2026, when he joined Lincoln County as a deputy. The agency extended condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the Lincoln County community.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.