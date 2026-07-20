FBI agents seized more than 700 illegal drones during World Cup

WASHINGTON — The FBI seized more than 700 drones in airspace surrounding World Cup venues, Director Kash Patel announced in an X post celebrating several security successes throughout the month-long event.

“We established the first ever counter-UAS drone school, training members of law enforcement from across the country for the World Cup — we seized over 700 drones near FIFA airspace,” Patel stated.

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The federal government established no-drone zones around each of the 11 World Cup venues, according to a July 15 FBI news release. As of that date, the bureau had detected nearly 1,600 illegal drones.

“What you’re seeing now is the most comprehensive airspace security and drone mitigation effort in U.S. history,” said Meghan King, a supervisory special agent in charge of the crisis management program at the FBI Boston Field Office. “We are utilizing cutting-edge technology to detect drones flying in restricted airspace, mitigating the threat they pose, and seizing them from operators in an effort to keep both the skies and the public safe.”

Patel also praised the bureau for its other work in keeping the games secure.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the largest sporting event in the history of the world, shattering previous attendance record by double digits,” Patel stated in his post. “America: we got it done, ZERO major security incidents across our nation while we hosted the equivalent of 78 Super Bowls in 38 days, along with 40 base camps, endless fan zones and celebrations in nearly every state.”

A total of 5,000 FBI agents were in action during the games across the country, the largest resource dedication the agency has ever made to an event. Patel also pointed out that security measures for the games were provided alongside high-security events like America 250 celebrations and UFC 250, where the department reportedly took down an attack involving drones.

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