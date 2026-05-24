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N.H. trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver, crashing head-on

The driver of the Nissan was arrested on felony counts of reckless conduct, second-degree assault and criminal mischief, as well as driving under the influence

May 24, 2026 08:00 AM
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New Hampshire State Police

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester

DOVER, N.H. — A Dover woman and her passenger face multiple charges after driving the wrong way on Route 101 before a trooper placed his vehicle in their path, resulting in a collision, according to State Police.

The call regarding a wrong-way driver on Route 101 in Exeter came in at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, police said in a Sunday news release. Callers reported that the vehicle, later identified as a 2019 Nissan Kicks, was driving east in the westbound lanes.

While responding along with other personnel, Trooper Shane McClure, traveling west, saw the Nissan between Exit 8 and Exit 9. McClure then placed his patrol cruiser in the path of the wrong-way driver and his cruiser was then struck by the Nissan, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Cassandra Aldecoa, 21, of Dover, was arrested on felony counts of reckless conduct, second-degree assault and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and driving under the influence. A passenger in the Nissan, identified as Zachary Lapierre, 21, of Lebanon, Maine, was also charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, contempt, and violating conditions of release.

Aldecoa and Lapierre were both held on preventive detention and were scheduled to be arraigned in Brentwood District Court on May 18, at 11 a.m.

Aldecoa, Lapierre and McClure were medically evaluated and determined to have no significant injuries.

Troopers were assisted during the investigation by members of the Exeter Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact Trooper Cameron Vetter at Cameron.S.Vetter@DOS.NH.GOV.

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© 2026 The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.). Visit www.unionleader.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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