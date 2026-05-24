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Mich. sheriff’s office launches whole blood program

Genesee County paramedic deputies can now administer blood transfusions in the field to patients suffering life-threatening blood loss

May 24, 2026 07:00 AM • 
Bill Carey

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Paramedic Division has launched a whole blood transfusion program with the American Red Cross, Hurley Medical Center and the University of Michigan.

The program allows paramedic deputies to administer blood in the field to patients with life-threatening bleeding, including victims of major crashes, shootings and other severe trauma, WJRT reported.

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“We know that life-saving blood when an individual is uncontrollably bleeding can help prevent death and our partnership to get a unit of blood onto the paramedics units and with our EMS allows us to save lives in the field before folks even get to the hospital,” American Red Cross Michigan Region CEO Kelly King said. “As they’re being transported we can get that lifesaving blood to them.”

Providing blood in the field helps treat critical blood loss before a patient reaches the hospital. Paramedic deputies completed specialized training on transfusion policies, protocols and safety procedures.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office paramedic program has been in service since the late 1970s. It was a pilot program that came from the West Coast where licensed paramedics had a dual role as a police officer.

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EMS Medical Search and Rescue
Bill Carey
Bill Carey
Bill Carey is the associate editor for FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. A former Maryland volunteer firefighter, sergeant, and lieutenant, Bill has written for several fire service publications and platforms. His work on firefighter behavioral health garnered a 2014 Neal Award nomination. His ongoing research and writings about line-of-duty death data is frequently cited in articles, presentations, and trainings. Have a news tip? He can be reached at news@lexipol.com.