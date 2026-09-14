BWC: Man shoots bystanders in passing vehicles before Houston PD OIS

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released body camera video showing officers and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper opening fire on a man who fired a rifle at passing vehicles before raising it at them.

The Aug. 14 incident began when HPD patrol officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man shooting a rifle at passing vehicles in a northeast Houston neighborhood.

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A DPS trooper arrived in the area and was flagged down by bystanders pointing toward the man. HPD officers arrived immediately after.

Officers found the man armed with a rifle on a front porch nearby. They gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused.

After several more attempts to get him to drop the rifle, he raised it. Three HPD officers and the DPS trooper opened fire, striking him.

Officers rendered first aid until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Three people were struck by gunfire from the man firing at their vehicles. Two were taken to a hospital — all three are in stable condition.

No officers were injured. The man has since been charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to HPD.

The shooting is under investigation by the HPD Homicide Division’s Special Investigations Unit, HPD’s Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.