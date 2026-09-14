NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Man shoots bystanders in passing vehicles before Houston PD OIS

Three Houston PD officers and a Texas DPS trooper opened fire on the man after he ignored repeated commands to drop the rifle and raised it toward them, according to police

September 14, 2026 05:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released body camera video showing officers and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper opening fire on a man who fired a rifle at passing vehicles before raising it at them.

The Aug. 14 incident began when HPD patrol officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man shooting a rifle at passing vehicles in a northeast Houston neighborhood.

| WEBINAR: Building real-time intel workflows that work

A DPS trooper arrived in the area and was flagged down by bystanders pointing toward the man. HPD officers arrived immediately after.

Officers found the man armed with a rifle on a front porch nearby. They gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused.

After several more attempts to get him to drop the rifle, he raised it. Three HPD officers and the DPS trooper opened fire, striking him.

Officers rendered first aid until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Three people were struck by gunfire from the man firing at their vehicles. Two were taken to a hospital — all three are in stable condition.

No officers were injured. The man has since been charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to HPD.

The shooting is under investigation by the HPD Homicide Division’s Special Investigations Unit, HPD’s Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-09-10 173214.png
Animal Control
Video: Police nab ‘cat burglar’ in Wash. home
Using a drone, Kirkland Police captured video showing that the intruder was actually a bobcat; the animal was captured and released into the wild
September 13, 2026 08:00 AM
US-NEWS-DETAILS-ABOUT-SUSPECT-MINNEAPOLIS-MASS-1-MS
Gun Legislation and Law Enforcement
Minn. laws allowed a mass shooter to renew gun permit
A harassment restraining order was granted against Carlton Johnson II in 2023 after allegations that he sexually assaulted and threatened to kill a woman
September 13, 2026 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-CALIF-WAYMO-GHOST-GUN-FILEPIC-GET
Traffic Stop
Waymo pulls over, calls cops on juvenile riders carrying ghost gun
The San Francisco Police Department stated that two riders were detained; a rifle, marijuana and mace spray were found inside the vehicle
September 14, 2026 09:34 AM
Screenshot 2026-09-14 102222.png
Body Camera
Video: Calif. officer fatally shoots man stabbing women in alleged random attack
The suspect reportedly attacked the women after stabbing himself repeatedly; a Sacramento County Deputy fired shots after witnessing the suspect stabbing one of the victims
September 14, 2026 10:24 AM
Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
SL3 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of beauty
September 11, 2026 04:54 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com