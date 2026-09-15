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BWC: Ark. officer returns fire after being shot in the neck by DUI suspect

Body camera video shows the Fort Smith officer scuffling with the man as he tried to flee in his vehicle; the suspect then shot the officer in the neck and drove off

September 15, 2026 12:04 PM • 
Joanna Putman

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department released body camera video showing an officer returning fire after being shot in the neck by a suspect, 5 News reported.

The May 17 incident began when Officer Kyle Newman was checking on juveniles who were out past curfew. He spotted a truck stuck in a ditch and approached it to speak with the driver.

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Newman administered a field sobriety test to the driver following their interaction. He then informed the driver that he was being detained for suspected driving while intoxicated.

The driver then began yelling at Newman and got back into his truck. In body camera video released on Sept. 14, Newman can be seen approaching the truck and opening the door, instructing the driver to get out.

A physical altercation ensued as Newman appeared to pull the driver out of the vehicle.

A gunshot can then be heard, and the driver can be seen getting back into the truck. Newman then fired shots at the truck as he bled and struggled to breathe.

Fort Smith officers then initiated a pursuit. The suspect crashed his vehicle and was fatally shot by officers during a standoff, 5 News reported.

An autopsy found that his BAC was more than three times the legal limit.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com