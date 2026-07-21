Chicago SWAT officer wounded in standoff with barricaded suspect

By Caroline Kubzansky, Tess Kenny, Sam Charles

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — A person was taken into custody Monday afternoon hours after a Chicago police SWAT team officer was shot during a barricade situation in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD officers went to the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue about 11 a.m. after a man shot a woman before barricading himself inside with another woman and a 13-year-old girl, interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said Monday afternoon outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

| REGISTER: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation

Officers initially responded to reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 67-year-old woman had been critically wounded. Officers administered lifesaving measures at the scene while they waited for an ambulance to arrive, Waller said. As police waited, they determined that two other people, a teenage girl and another woman, were being held inside the residence by the male suspect.

Waller said police are investigating whether the woman held inside was the suspect’s girlfriend.

Responding officers called for a SWAT team, which tried to breach the door of the residence. The suspect opened fire through the door and struck one of the officers in his lower abdomen.

Meanwhile, officers at the scene continued to negotiate with the suspect, who ultimately let the woman and teen go. Waller said the woman and teen were “battered” and were taken to Stroger Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded officer, equipped with a bullet-proof vest, was transported to Illinois Masonic, where he was immediately taken to surgery. Waller said the officer was expected to make a full recovery and was being visited by family. The officer has been with CPD for about 20 years, and with the SWAT team for at least 12, Waller said.

Hours after the shooting, the suspect surrendered himself to police, Waller said. Police didn’t give the age or identity of the suspect but said they were looking into whether he had prior domestic incidents.

Police believe the woman who was critically injured was the mother of one of those held hostage.

“It is unfortunate that domestic violence exists in the way that it does in this city,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the conference. “But we are grateful that our Police Department , as well as our SWAT team in particular, were able to deescalate the situation.”

©2026 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.