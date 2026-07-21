Nashville to host fourth annual Safety of Our Cities conference for law enforcement leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department will host the Fourth Annual Safety of Our Cities conference on Aug. 26-28, bringing together law enforcement executives and public safety experts from across the United States and Canada to share strategies for addressing emerging threats and improving community safety.

The conference will feature discussions on violent crime investigations, officer wellness, leadership development, digital forensics and the growing influence of the dark web and extremist groups. Organizers said leaders from 22 law enforcement agencies have already committed to attending.

“This year’s conference will bring together police leaders and experts from the United States and Canada to explore cutting-edge strategies in crime reduction, officer wellness and community engagement,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a video invitation. “We’ll also talk about increasing awareness and reducing the online exposure to hate that is targeting our youth.”

The conference begins with a registration reception on Aug. 26, followed by two days of presentations and panel discussions at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

Among the featured sessions are:



“Hate in North America,” examining extremist movements and online radicalization with Dr. Amy Cooter of the Accelerationism Research Consortium and MNPD Capt. Chris Dickerson.

A panel on countering gang influence featuring representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department, the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

A chiefs roundtable with police leaders representing organizations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.

A conversation with CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller.

A presentation on officer wellness and resilience by Dr. Jeff Thompson.

A technology-focused session on solving crimes through digital evidence featuring Magnet Forensics’ Chad Gish, Nashville Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman and MNPD Capt. Chris Dickerson.

The conference will conclude with a town hall discussion led by PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler.

Drake also encouraged attendees to experience Nashville during their visit.

“We are America’s Music City, and opportunities abound for you to enjoy our musical heritage just steps from the downtown Renaissance, the host hotel,” Drake said. “The Nashville Police Department looks forward to welcoming you here for some very important and meaningful discussions.”

Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available through the conference website.