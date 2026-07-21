NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Training

Nashville to host fourth annual Safety of Our Cities conference for law enforcement leaders

Chief John Drake will welcome public safety leaders from the U.S. and Canada to discuss crime trends, technology, officer wellness and leadership

July 21, 2026 05:23 AM • 
Police1 Staff
Safety of Our Cities Conference.png

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department will host the Fourth Annual Safety of Our Cities conference on Aug. 26-28, bringing together law enforcement executives and public safety experts from across the United States and Canada to share strategies for addressing emerging threats and improving community safety.

The conference will feature discussions on violent crime investigations, officer wellness, leadership development, digital forensics and the growing influence of the dark web and extremist groups. Organizers said leaders from 22 law enforcement agencies have already committed to attending.

“This year’s conference will bring together police leaders and experts from the United States and Canada to explore cutting-edge strategies in crime reduction, officer wellness and community engagement,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a video invitation. “We’ll also talk about increasing awareness and reducing the online exposure to hate that is targeting our youth.”

The conference begins with a registration reception on Aug. 26, followed by two days of presentations and panel discussions at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

Among the featured sessions are:

  • “Hate in North America,” examining extremist movements and online radicalization with Dr. Amy Cooter of the Accelerationism Research Consortium and MNPD Capt. Chris Dickerson.
  • A panel on countering gang influence featuring representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department, the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
  • A chiefs roundtable with police leaders representing organizations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.
  • A conversation with CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller.
  • A presentation on officer wellness and resilience by Dr. Jeff Thompson.
  • A technology-focused session on solving crimes through digital evidence featuring Magnet Forensics’ Chad Gish, Nashville Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman and MNPD Capt. Chris Dickerson.

The conference will conclude with a town hall discussion led by PERF Executive Director Chuck Wexler.

Drake also encouraged attendees to experience Nashville during their visit.

“We are America’s Music City, and opportunities abound for you to enjoy our musical heritage just steps from the downtown Renaissance, the host hotel,” Drake said. “The Nashville Police Department looks forward to welcoming you here for some very important and meaningful discussions.”

Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available through the conference website.

Trending
Philadelphia Police
EMS
When a police officer is shot, how they get to the hospital depends on the city – and Philadelphia stands apart
What do police do after one of their own has been shot?
July 19, 2026 07:00 AM
740628629_1551702007002444_5061917432837899589_n.jpg
K-9
Four new K-9 teams join Calif. sheriff’s office after months of training
Meet new Placer County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Ulfr, Dax, Archer and Jimmy
July 19, 2026 08:00 AM
Screenshot 2026-07-20 093129.png
Body Camera
Video: Texas officer halts traffic stop, rushes to save driver as car bursts into flames
Cpl. Joshua Swisher was presented with the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award after smashing the vehicle’s window to pull the driver out
July 20, 2026 09:34 AM
US-NEWS-METRO-CHANGES-PURSUIT-POLICY-TARGETING-1-LV.jpg
Pursuit
LVMPD policy updates allow more vehicle pursuits of certain suspects
The policy update allows Las Vegas Metro officers to pursue drivers suspected of DUI and driving stolen cars, as well as suspects in extensive investigations
July 20, 2026 10:53 AM

Company News
Guardian carrying a full-size AED (1).jpg
Drones
BRINC Raises $125M to Put a 911 Response Drone on Every Police and Fire Station Roof
Led by Motorola Solutions, with participation from Index Ventures and Dylan Field, this round brings BRINC’s total capital raised to well over a quarter billion dollars
July 14, 2026 05:35 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Police Training
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.