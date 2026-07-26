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Texas civilian response team member returns to duty months after being shot in the eye with pellet gun

Fort Worth Civilian Response Unit Specialist Edward Zapata, who was not armed with a gun, was struck by pellets on his face and eye as he ushered a bystander to safety

July 26, 2026 08:00 AM

By Mary Ella Hastings
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth civilian police employee injured in the line of duty in April has returned to work, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Civilian Response Unit Specialist and Marine Corps veteran Edward Zapata was shot in the eye while responding to a robbery call.

Now three months later, he is back taking service calls and serving the public.

“We are inspired by Zapata’s determination and commitment, and we are thrilled to have him back out there!” the department said in a statement.

He was welcomed back by his colleagues with a surprise party at the North Division, and he was given a quilt from Quilts for Cops.

Quilts for Cops gives quilts to police officers injured in the line of duty, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

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